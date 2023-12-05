PEMBROKE — Graduate student and sixth-ranked 174 pounder Scott Joll pinned another win to his name, picking up Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Week honors, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Joll posted a perfect 5-0 week, with all five victories coming via pinfall. The Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania native started his week with a victory in the Conference Carolinas dual match against Emmanuel. Joll then followed that up with a 4-0 record and four more pins at the Lander Duals, racking up wins against Notre Dame College, Frostburg State, Glenville State, and Kentucky Wesleyan. He currently sits at 10-0 on the year, with eight wins by pinfall.

Joll and the Braves will be back in action Wednesday, December 13 as they head to Waleska, Georgia to take on Reinhardt in a non-conference dual match. Wrestling action is set to begin at 4 p.m. inside the James & Sis Brown Athletic Center.