PEMBROKE — Three athletes from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke earned All-America honors Wednesday, as soccer players Mercy Bell and Anna Grossheim and volleyball standout Vanja Przulj each earned selections from the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA).

Bell earned second-team All-America honors, while Grossheim was named to the third team for soccer and Przulj was named to the third team for volleyball.

The 2023 Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Year, Bell paced Conference Carolinas in two offensive statistical categories, and was tied for the lead in another, while also ranking second in two other categories. The Jacksonville native led the league in goals (19) and points (42), was tied for the lead in game-winning goals (five), and ranked second in shots (96) and shots on goal (48). The sophomore forward scored at least one point (goal or assist) in 11 outings this season, and notched single-season school records with her six multi-goal games and three hat tricks.

An All-Conference Carolinas first-team selection, Grossheim now becomes the first three-time All-American in program history, after becoming the first two-time honoree following the 2022 season. The Garner native led the league in shots (102) and shots on goal (55), as well as leading the nation in shots per game (5.37) and shots on goal per game (2.89). She also led Conference Carolinas in assists (12) and finished tied for fifth in points (26). Grossheim tallied at least one point in 12 matches this season, and broke both the UNCP single-season and career records for assists.

The selections mark only the second time in program history that multiple Braves have been named All-American by an organization, joining Whitney Beverly and Melanie Cobb who were named United Soccer Coaches All-Americans following the 2008 season.

The volleyball announcement marked just the second time in program history that UNCP has had an All-American. Melanie Grooms was named to the NAIA All-America squad in 1991.

Przulj joined Maggie Young of Wingate as the only two players from the southeast region to be named to the distinguished list.

A native of Belgrade, Serbia, Przulj earned first team all-conference nods after starting in 33 games and playing 120 sets. A key cog to the UNCP offense, Przulj finished the season leading the conference with 4.72 kills per set and 5.33 points per set. The senior ranked fourth in the nation for points per set, and finished fifth in the nation for kills per set.

Przulj, who earned a spot on the Conference Carolinas All-Tournament team, wrapped up her senior season with 377 digs (3.14/set), 57 service aces (0.14/set), and 29 blocks (0.24/set).