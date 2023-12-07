RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Red Devils boys basketball team fell at home Wednesday night when they faced off against the Hoke County Bucks in nonconference action. Trailing at the half, the Red Devils attempted to mount a comeback, but fell short 59-50.

“Came from a lot of mental mistakes, free throws for one; we had seven missed free throws,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “In the first half we were down 33-21. Kaedon Porter, we talked about it at halftime. Kaedon had six missed free throws at halftime, and we were down 12.

“Second half we got a couple of stops but we could never capitalize on the turnovers and the opportunity to bring ourselves back into this game, and that’s been the story of our season. Kudos to Hoke County, they are playing great basketball, they beat us hands down twice and we just gotta be better.”

Both sides kept things close early in the first quarter as the Bucks (5-1) and the Red Devils (2-5) traded basket for basket, with the Bucks coming away with the 13-11 lead at the end of the period. The second quarter saw the Bucks push their lead out with a 9-2 scoring run that gave them a 22-13 lead late in the half. The Bucks continued to pour into their lead as they held a 33-21 advantage over the Red Devils at the half.

The Red Devils started the second half off on a fast start, finding themselves back in the game with a 10-2 scoring run that cut the Bucks lead down to 35-31 halfway through the third quarter. The Bucks quickly shut that scoring surge down as they pushed their lead back out to 46-39 at the end of the third quarter. The Red Devils got back in the game again late in the fourth, but the Bucks managed to hold on for the win.

“I told them from the locker room — if we play basketball, just play, and shoot the open shots we get a chance to get back in the game,” Patterson Jr. said. “First half, we weren’t finding the open man and that was the difference. Everybody was trying to punch their own number. We weren’t sharing the ball, getting out and transitioning. A that’s what we did the first five to three minutes of the second half and then we started running out of gas. We got a lot of work to do, hopefully we can get back healthy again. Probably won’t have Justice (McMillan) on Friday against Cape Fear. But we’re going to figure it out, we play Friday and Tuesday and then have a eight-day break which is well needed to get back on the right track for the Robeson County Shootout.”

Porter led the way for the Red Devils, finishing with 20 points on the night. Kohnner Oxendine followed with 15 points of his own. Makhi Arthur finished the night with 12 points and Darren Wilkins with two points to round out the scoring for Red Springs.

The Red Devils will be back in action at home on Friday when they take on Cape Fear in a nonconference matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.