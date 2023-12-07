FAYETTEVILLE — Lumberton senior wrestler Jackson Buck made more history during Lumberton’s double dual against Cape Fear and Jack Britt Wednesday in Fayetteville.

The senior won both his matches in the 190-pound weight class during the event and tied Lumberton’s program record for wins in a career, matching Tray Regan with 135. He also pinned both opponents, and with 86 for his career passed the previous program record for pins held by Darionte McLaurin.

The Pirates won both matches in the double dual, while Purnell Swett also faced Cape Fear and Jack Britt and lost both duals.

Lumberton beat Cape Fear 60-20. Trenyce Campbell-Bethea (126 pounds), Gavin Graham (132), Cameron Karschner (138), Anderson Brayboy (144), Matthew Foil (157), Dexter Stephens (165), James Ellison (175), Buck (190) and Jalen Terry-Winston (285) each won by pin against their Colts opponent, while alexander Moody won by forfeit.

The Pirates also defeated Jack Britt 54-21. Moody (106), Travelian Hall (113), Karschner (138), Stephens (165), Ellison (175), Buck (190) and Terry-Winston (285) each won by pin, while Foil (157) won by forfeit; Damicquen Powll (120) won by 7-5 decision and Brayboy (144) won by 8-5 decision.

Purnell Swett lost by a 60-17 score to Cape Fear. Only five wrestlers competed in the match for Purnell Swett, with the Colts earning 48 of its points by forfeit. The Rams’ Elija Oxendine (165) and Adrian Bonilla (175) pinned their opponents, while Devon Connor (132) won by technical fall.

Jack Britt beat Purnell Swett 66-12; Connor (132) and Oxendine (165) each won by pin for the Rams.

Lumberton’s girls team also wrestled against Jack Britt as part of the match, with the Buccaneers beating the Pirates 36-23. Lumberton’s Kylie Brigman (120) and Yahida Fricks (132) won by pin, Wyntergale Oxendine (235) won by forfeit and Teresa Canady (114) won by technical fall.

Purnell Swett also had a girls dual meet against Jack Britt, but only one wrestler competed, as Yamile Lopez was defeated by pin, and the Buccaneers won 54-0, with the rest of the matches either won by Jack Britt via forfeit or counted as a double forfeit.

The Pirates will host the Border War Duals Saturday in Lumberton. Purnell Swett’s girls team will compete in a tournament at Heritage High School in Wake Forest and the boys are scheduled for the WRAL Tournament in Knightdale next weekend.