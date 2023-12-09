RED SPRINGS — Kaedon Porter had been terrific all night for Red Springs.

Facing a two-point deficit in the final 20 seconds, Red Devils coach Glenn Patterson Jr. knew whose hands he wanted the ball in for the final possession Friday against Cape Fear.

“We told (Porter), hey, play ball, the game is in your hands,” Patterson Jr. said. “You’re a four-year starter, you’ve got to take us to victory. There’s no such thing as plays right now; this is where real ballplayers play. He’s like ‘I got you’ — and he just took over.”

Porter hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 12 seconds to go, putting the Red Devils up by a point. When the Red Devils got a defensive stop, they earned a 51-50 win over the Colts.

“Just going into that timeout, coach said make something happen, so I had to go out there and put the team on my back, do what I do,” Porter said.

Porter, a senior guard, finished with 24 points, and scored the Red Devils’ final five points of the night. Cape Fear (1-4) led 50-46 after a Connor Moore layup with 33 seconds remaining, and Porter scored on a floater down the right side of the lane to cut the Colts’ lead to 50-48 with 19 seconds to go.

Cape Fear then threw away the inbounds pass, with a long pass going over everyone to the other end of the floor, giving Red Springs the ball under its own basket.

“I told them, hey, all you’ve got to do is press; we’ve seen the whole night that as we pressure them, they’ve been turning the ball over,” Patterson Jr. said. “Let’s not foul, but let’s pressure them — there’s 19 seconds left; if we don’t get a 10-second call we’ll go foul, but let’s go get this steal right quick. They happened to throw it away, and then we just capitalized at the end.”

Red Springs (3-5) won despite a 1-for-10 mark at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, hitting just two field goals — Porter’s two in the final 19 seconds.

“They did a great job fighting back,” Patterson Jr. said. “They took advantage of our mistakes — missed free throws, missed layups. And they just capitalized on them. And then we had a couple mental lapses, had two techs and gave four points away.”

Red Springs led 45-34 at the start of the fourth, and 46-38 when two technical fouls on Red Springs gave Cape Fear four free throws, all of which they converted, and the ball, which turned into points on an Arrington Kee jumper, making it 46-44 with 4:40 to go.

Damien Gary tied the game at 46-46 on a layup with 2:22 remaining; two free throws by Kee gave the Colts a two-point lead before Moore’s bucket made the lead four.

Porter also sparked a key stretch to end the first half. Cape Fear used a 17-1 run to take a 24-21 lead with 1:57 left in the second quarter before a Tim Hammonds layup and two baskets by Porter, including a 3, gave Red Springs back the lead at 28-24, an advantage it took to the break.

“Going into the half with a lead, I think that was a big confidence booster for us,” Porter said. “That was just good for our guys, and good confidence wise.”

Red Springs also got an energy boost throughout the game from a lineup change, with Curtis Wilson and Justice McMillan starting in the post.

“We actually started two (new) guys in the post, just to give us a new look,” Patterson Jr. said. “They came out and gave us tremendous energy, especially on the glass, and then the guards were clicking on all cylinders, playing together, being aggressive defensively, getting steals and turning it into easy layups. And then (Porter) came through making some big plays and doing what he does.”

Red Springs led 15-5 after the first quarter, with Makhi Arthur scoring five points in the period and Darren Wilkins making a 4-point play when he hit a corner 3 as he was fouled, then made the free throw to end the quarter. Porter hit two free throws and a triple to make it 20-7 before Cape Fear’s second-quarter run.

The Red Devils led 34-30 midway through the third before a 9-2 run stretched the advantage to 43-32 with 1:50 left, and they took a 45-34 lead to the fourth.

Behind Porter’s two dozen points, Arthur finished with nine points and Wilkins had six for Red Springs.

Moore led Cape Fear with 16 points, Gary had 12 and Kee scored 11.

Cape Fear won the first meeting in Fayetteville with a 61-48 tally on Nov. 28. Winning against a team that had previously beaten them is a huge boost for Red Springs early in the season, Patterson Jr. said.

“I told them, it’s one thing to lose to a team on the road, but when you come home you’ve got to defend home,” the Red Devils’ third-year coach said. “That’s what I wanted to do this week.”

Red Springs hosts Douglas Byrd on Tuesday in its last game before its Robeson County Shootout opener on Dec. 20.

The Red Springs-Cape Fear girls game was postponed and will be played Wednesday.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.