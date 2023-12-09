PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team earned a 64-52 win over visiting A.L. Brown Friday.

A.L. Brown (4-2) led 10-7 after the first quarter, but Purnell Swett (2-2) took a 21-20 lead at halftime and a 43-33 lead at the end of the third.

Collin Sampson scored 26 points to lead Purnell Swett, Aiden Clewis had 13 points and Tim Locklear had six points, eight rebounds and six assists.

A.L. Brown, coached by former Purnell Swett girls coach Jonathan Efird, was led by Nazir Reaves with 14 points, Kadan Williams and Masiah Bennermon with 10 points each and Caleb Ford with eight points.

Purnell Swett opens United-8 Conference play at home next Friday against Gray’s Creek.

A.L. Brown beats Lady Rams

Visiting A.L. Brown earned a 47-26 win over the Purnell Swett girls basketball team in nonconference play Friday.

A.L. Brown (6-0) led 11-8 after the first quarter, 21-12 at halftime and 31-20 at the end of the third quarter.

Niyah Locklear scored 11 points to lead Purnell Swett (1-3) and Kamryn Locklear and Adisyn Bland each scored four points.

S. Faulkner led the Wonders with 16 points, K. Goode-Roberts had 11 points and Y. Flood netted seven.

Fairmont boys dominate Northside-Jacksonville

The Fairmont boys basketball team defeated Northside-Jacksonville 91-58 in a nonconference road game Friday.

Fairmont (5-1) scored 18 points or more in each quarter; the Golden Tornadoes led 22-9 after the first quarter, 41-21 at halftime and 59-42 at the end of the third before doubling up Northside-Jacksonville (0-7) in the fourth, 32-16.

Landon Cummings scored 23 points with 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Golden Tornadoes. Isaac McKellar scored 20 points with five rebounds, five steals and three blocks, Naishon Davis had 15 points and five steals, Gabriel Washington had 11 points with five assists and three steals and Josiah Billings had 15 rebounds with five blocks.

Fairmont plays next on Dec. 19 at Whiteville.

Lady Tornadoes defense strong in win

The Fairmont girls basketball team showed off its defensive skill Friday in a 52-8 nonconference win at Northside-Jacksonville.

Taniya Simms scored 20 points with 14 rebounds to lead Fairmont (5-1), Niah Smith had 11 points with five assists and five steals and Myasia Simms had nine points and seven rebounds.

Northside-Jacksonville is 0-7.

The Lady Tornadoes also don’t play again until Dec. 19 at Whiteville.

St. Pauls tops Fayetteville Christian

The St. Pauls boys basketball team took an early lead and pulled away in the second half to earn a 65-30 win over visiting Fayetteville Christian in Friday’s nonconference matchup.

St. Pauls (3-2) scored 20 points or more in three of the four quarters, though the Bulldogs were held to three points in the second period. St. Pauls took a 21-5 lead after the first quarter and led 24-12 at halftime and 44-25 at the end of the third.

Markeon Fletcher scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs, Tyson Thompson had 14 points, Theophilus Setzer scored 12 points and Antonio Arnold added six.

Fayetteville Christian is 4-5.

St. Pauls plays Tuesday at West Columbus.