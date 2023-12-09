Fairmont Golf Club news

2024 Collard Classic Tournament will be played on Monday, Jan. 1 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Keith Cox and David DeCarlo were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Larry Lynn Locklear and Bob Antone. Randy Graham and Tom Lee were the winners of the second flight with Roy Williamson and Lee Hunt coming in second place. The third flight was won by Ronnie Freeman and David Hunt with Rick Rogers and Tim Moore taking second. Rick Baxley and Jeff Dahl won the fourth flight followed by James Howard Locklear and Jerry Long, who took second place. Roy Williamson, Warren Bowen, James Humphrey and Keith Cox were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shoot Out will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mark Lassiter with a 68, Richie Chmura 68, Glenn Hunt 68, Scott Benton 69, Brian Haymore 69, Joe Marks 70, Eddie Williams 70, Mitch Grier 70, Tommy Davis 73, Bob Antone 73, Mike Chuchacz 73, Bert Thomas 73, Andy Andrews 74, Butch Lennon 75, Tim Moore 75, Gilberto Granados 76, Mark Madden 76, James Barron 76, Randy Graham 76, James Thompson 76 and Tracey Hunt 76.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].