PEMBROKE — Lillian Flantos will never have another day quite like Dec. 9, 2023.

Saturday morning, the Lumberton native graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, earning her degree in exercise and sports science.

A few hours later, she hit a game-winning shot for the Lady Braves.

Flantos’ layup with 17.3 seconds remaining was the difference as UNCP earned a 63-62 overtime win over Winston-Salem State in Saturday’s nonconference game.

“(The day has) been long. I just came in and I’ve been excited for graduating and coming to play a game,” said Flantos, who finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals. “I just wanted to get a win on the graduation day, and finish the year like that.”

The Braves trailed 62-61 and set up for an inbounds play out of a timeout with 19.4 seconds left in the extra session. Kalaya Hall threw in the ball from the left sideline, finding an open Flantos in the paint, allowing the forward to finish the go-ahead basket.

“I was scared,” Flantos joked. “I knew (Hall) was going to throw it, because I was wide open. I just had to take my time and go up, be confident in myself.”

“We’ve got about six inside-out (plays) and that’s one of them,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “I was watching a WNBA game and saw it. Really, you think they’re probably going to switch or help on that one, and then you back screen and run your shooter to the corner. It’s kind of more designed for that, but they fell asleep on the back screen and we were able to get that.”

Winston-Salem State (5-4) still had a chance with the remaining time on the clock, but Hall got a piece of the Rams’ shot attempt, and the ball went out of bounds off WSSU with 0.5 seconds left. UNCP got the ball in to expire the clock.

“We just got a couple stops, and we did go 11-for-11 from the free-throw line,” Haskins said when asked what made the difference. “We just made some shots when we really needed to make them, and a great pass by Kalaya to (Flantos) on that last out-of-bounds play that got us an easy one.”

WSSU took a 62-59 lead with exactly one minute left in overtime on two free throws by Kennedi Simmons. UNCP closed to 62-61 when Aniah McManus hit a jumper with 37 seconds left; with a seven-second clock differential and down a point, UNCP opted to play it out defensively, and drew a charge to regain possession and set up the Hall-to-Flantos play.

The game was in overtime after the Rams’ Amaya Tucker hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in regulation and UNCP missed on a chance to win the game at the buzzer.

UNCP played the last 2:05 of regulation and all of the overtime without Zaria Clark, who fouled out after a 14-point, four-rebound, three-assist night. Hannah Russell and Flantos, who typically platoon at the five position for the Braves, both played the balance of the game, giving the Braves two posts — a combination that worked.

“It was a good team to play against because they played two bigs,” Haskins said. “We would’ve had to make a little different substitution if somebody was playing four perimeters.”

The game was a defensive slugfest throughout, especially through the first 30 minutes, with both teams shooting in just over 30% through the first three quarters.

A 7-0 run late in the first quarter gave UNCP a 14-10 lead at the end of the period. The Rams tied the game at 14-14, but the Braves went on a 12-2 run behind eight points from Clark to take a 26-16 lead with 2:23 left in the half — but WSSU finished the half on an 11-0 run, including seven points in the last 49 seconds, to take a 27-26 halftime lead.

The Rams led through most of the third quarter, outside two brief one-point Braves leads, but never led by more than three points; WSSU took a 37-36 lead to the fourth.

Kelci Adams hit a 3-pointer for UNCP that tied the score at 41-41 with 8:08 to go; after a Kennedi Simmons triple gave the Rams a 47-43 advantage, Hall and Aniah McManus scored on consecutive Braves possessions to tie the game at 47-47, and Clark scored with 4:02 left to tie the game at 49-49.

Hall gave the Braves a 52-51 lead when she hit a 3 with 2:21 to go, then assisted on a Hannah Russell basket at the 1:20 mark that made it 54-51; Hall finished with 20 points and seven assists, scoring or assisting on 13 of the Braves’ 23 made field goals in the game.

“That’s pretty much my game, I can get my own but I can get my teammates open to, so them just being in the right spot and me knowing which reads to take plays a big part,” Hall said.

Simmons scored 23 points to lead the Rams, Amaya Tucker scored 13 points with five rebounds and five assists and Tolisha Walker had 13 points with six rebounds.

While Saturday’s contest was the closest game yet, eight of the Braves’ first nine games have been decided by 11 points or less and five decided by seven points or less.

“It’s fun. Pressure bursts pipes or makes diamonds — we want diamonds,” Hall said. “It’s fun to get the fans involved and stuff.”

The Braves will play an exhibition game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Division-I Coastal Carolina before traveling to King to resume conference play on Wednesday.

