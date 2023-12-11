CONWAY, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball shot a game-high 53.8% from the field during the second quarter, but Coastal Carolina shot better than 44% in the second half on the way to a 73-49 exhibition victory over the Braves on Sunday afternoon inside the HTC Center.

The Braves (6-3) have now lost their last five contest to Coastal Carolina. The victory for the Chanticleer’s (5-5) snapped a three-game losing skid and improve to 2-1 when playing at home.

Both teams struggled offensively at the outset, going a combined 0-for-7 to start the game, but Coastal Carolina scored the next two baskets to take a 4-0 lead halfway through the period. Kalaya Hall canned a three for UNC Pembroke’s first basket on the next possession, but the Chants pushed their lead out to 7-3 with a layup from Arin Freeman. Zaria Clark scored the final four points of the period including a jumper at the buzzer to cut the UNCP deficit back to 13-10 heading into the second quarter.

Natalie Evington knotted the score at 13 apiece with a 3-pointer from the corner just one minute into the second period. Hannah Russell converted on an old-fashion 3-point play to give UNCP its first lead of the afternoon, 16-15, with 8:12 remaining in the half. Maya Hood’s layup gave the Black & Gold an 18-17 lead, but Coastal Carolina went on a 6-0 run to take a 23-18 lead with 4:17 remaining in the half. The Braves trailed 33-31 as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

Russell’s jumper cut the UNCP deficit back to 40-38 with 5:29 left to play in the third quarter, but CCU put together a 14-0 run to push their its out to 54-38 with 1:51 on the clock. The Braves were limited to just 15.8% shooting from the field, but Hall scored the final three points of the period from the charity stripe as the hosts held a 54-41 lead heading into the final period.

Kelci Adams knocked down a triple from the top of the key to trim the UNC Pembroke deficit back to 57-44 with 7:25 left to play in regulation. Deaja Richardson extended the Coastal Carolina lead out to 65-47 with a 3-pointer, but Clark responded with a layup with three minutes to play as UNCP trailed 65-49. The Chants scored the final eight points of the game and shot 45.5% during the quarter.

Hall finished with 18 points in 32 minutes of work. The senior pulled down seven rebounds, four steals, and had one assist. Adams added nine points on a 3-for-6 from the perimeter; Clark logged six points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a pair of block and steals.

Coastal Carolina posted a 26-12 advantage with points in the paint. UNC Pembroke forced 22 turnovers and converted those into 10 points. The Black & Gold picked up 11 points from its bench.

The Braves will step back into Conference Carolinas play on Wednesday when they trek to Bristol, Tennessee, to face King. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. inside the Student Center Complex.