Lumberton’s Teresa Canady won Most Outstanding Wrestler after claiming the 114-pound title at the Lady Patriot Invitational Saturday in Southern Pines.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys wrestling team put together a perfect day Saturday as it hosted the Border War Duals, winning all five of its dual matches to win the event championship.

Pirates wrestlers Alexander Moody, Travelian Hall, Matthew Foil, James Ellison and Jalen Terry-Winston each earned five wins on the day, as did Purnell Swett’s Devon Connor.

Jackson Buck earned four wins, bringing career total to 139 and breaking a tie with Tray Regan for the most in program history.

New Hanover finished second in the round robin event, and the Pirates’ closest match was a 48-30 win over the Wildcats. New Hanover’s 30 points, however, all came from forfeits, while Lumberton won the other nine matches, including pins from Moody (106 pounds), Hall (113), Foil (157), Buck (190) and Ashton Encinias, a forfeit win by Ellison (175) and wins by decision for Damicquen Powell (120) and Bryce Ivey (165).

Lumberton also earned wins over local competition in St. Pauls, which was 1-3 in the event, and Purnell Swett, which was 0-5.

The Pirates beat the Bulldogs 47-24; Moody (106), Hall (113), Ivey (165), Brandon Regan (190) and Terry-Winston (285) won by pin for Lumberton, with Foil (157) and Ellison (175) winning by forfeit and Powell (126) by technical fall. St. Pauls got pins from Nick Walters (132) and Nykerion McRae (215), Troy McCaw (138) won by injury forfeit and Kaden Cunningham (144) won by forfeit.

In Lumberton’s 58-11 win over Purnell Swett, Hall (120), Foil (157), Ellison (175) and Terry-Winston (285) won with pins for the Pirates, with Dexter Stephens (165) winning by major decision and Christian Jones (106), Moody (113), Powell (126), Cameron Karschner (138) and Buck (190) winning by forfeit. Purnell Swett’s Chris Locklear (215) won by pin, with Devon Connor (132) winning by technical fall.

Lumberton also earned dominant wins over Douglas Byrd, 60-18, and South Brunswick, 54-24.

St. Pauls’ lone win on the day was a 42-24 tally over Purnell Swett. Malachi Hamilton (165), Dontez Leach (175) and Dashawn Collins (285) won by pin for the Bulldogs, with Chayton Smiling (113), Walters (138), Cunningham (144) and Friddie Agular (190) winning by forfeit. Connor (132), Devon Jacobs (157) and Locklear (215) earned pins for the Rams, with Jachriston Kline (120) winning by forfeit.

St. Pauls lost 60-24 to New Hanover, with McCaw (132), Walters (138), Leach (175) and Nykerion McRae (215) each winning by pin.

Purnell Swett lost 36-18 to Douglas Byrd, with Kline (120) and Connor (138) winning by pin and Malik Alford (165) winning by forfeit. New Hanover beat the Rams 60-24, with Kline (120), Connor (138) and Bryson Scott (215) winning by pin. The Rams also lost to South Brunswick 48-23, with Connor (138), Jacobs (157) and Brendon Lowery (215) each winning by pin and Kline (120) earning a technical fall victory.

Lumberton wrestles in a tri-meet at North Brunswick, which also includes Topsail, on Tuesday. Purnell Swett will compete in the WRAL Tournament at Knightdale beginning Friday, while St. Pauls will participate in the Battle at the Beach at North Brunswick on Saturday.

Lady Pirates 3rd, Canady MOW at Lady Patriot Invitational

Lumberton’s Teresa Canady was named Most Outstanding Wrestler after winning the title at 114 pounds, Janya Rolland and Wyntergale Oxendine also won division titles and the Pirates team took third place at the Lady Patriot Invitational held Saturday at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines.

Canady pinned all three of her opponents en route to the title at 114 pounds, beating Hoke County’s Sara Warren in the championship match. Rolland (185) and Oxendine (235) did the same to win their respective titles; Rolland beat Westover’s Ashley Morgan in just 40 seconds to win her title and Oxendine pinned Hoke County’s Zaria Robinson in 46 seconds in her championship match.

Nykira Purdie (100) finished third and Naomi Gutierrez-Rodriguez (132) was fourth for the Pirates. Lily Bell (126) and Mili Martinez-Castrejon (165) also competed in the tournament.