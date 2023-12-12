PEMBROKE — A strong performance in the classroom and on the court paid dividends for Hope Turbyfill who was name to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team on Tuesday.

The announcement marked the third year that the program has had at least one student-athlete recognized on the list. However, it is the first academic award for Turbyfill.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at her current institution. The cumulative grade point average may not be rounded up to 3.50. No student-athlete is eligible until he/she has completed one full calendar year at his/her current institution and been on a college roster in that sport for two years.

A native of Trinity, Turbyfill saw action in 33 contests logging one start and finished the season with 24 points. The senior recorded 354 digs, 62 assists, and 20 service aces. Turbyfill graduated earlier this month with a degree in mass communications.