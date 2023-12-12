GREENVILLE, S.C. — A successful season on the course and in the classroom paid dividends for Jackline Kosgei, as she was named the women’s cross country Conference Carolinas Scholar-Athlete of the Year, league officials announced Tuesday.

The scholar-athlete awards, presented by Hudl are awarded annually to one individual in each Conference Carolinas sponsored sport. The Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners are chosen by the Conference Carolinas Student-Athlete Affairs Committee.

To be considered, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher. In addition, the nominees for the award must have been named all-conference in their sport and also chosen academic all-conference.

The announcement marks the second time in the last three seasons a Brave has earned the honor, as Valary Samoei got the distinction in 2021.

The Eldoret, Kenya native currently carries a 3.571 cumulative GPA as a nursing major, while also minoring in biology.

Kosgei, a Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year, a two-time Conference Carolinas Runner of the Year, and a three-time 1st Team All-Conference Carolinas selection, now adds Scholar Athlete of the Year to her impressive résumé. A two-time Conference Carolinas Runner of the Week selection in 2023, Kosgei was named 1st Team All-Conference Carolinas after finishing third at the conference championships.