LUMBERTON — With the Robeson County Shootout set for its 37th year of holiday basketball action next week, pairings were released by the Public Schools of Robeson County at Wednesday’s preview luncheon.

First-round games will be played at two sites, Lumberton and Purnell Swett high schools, next Wednesday.

The first-round games at Lumberton High School will be Dillon vs. St. Pauls girls at 2 p.m., Dillon vs. St. Pauls boys at 4 p.m., Lake View vs. Lumberton girls at 6 p.m. and Pinecrest vs. Lumberton boys at 8 p.m.

At Purnell Swett, first-round games will include Whiteville vs. Red Springs girls at 2 p.m., Whiteville vs. Red Springs boys at 4 p.m., Fairmont vs. Purnell Swett girls at 6 p.m. and Fairmont vs. Purnell Swett at 8 p.m.

Consolation-round games will be played on Thursday, Dec. 21 for the teams that lose on Wednesday; first-round winners will play in semifinal-round games on Friday, Dec. 22. Championship, third- and fifth-place games will be played Saturday, Dec. 23.

The championship round will be played at the English E. Jones Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, as has traditionally been the case. New for this year, however, the Thursday and Friday games will also be played at UNCP.

“I tried to get the whole tournament there, but unfortunately I couldn’t get those eight games on one day (on Wednesday),” PSRC Athletic Director Glenn Patterson Sr. said. “But us moving the tournament back to the 20th, it gave us a little leeway in having more games at the university. … It’s a blessing that every team is going to get to play on a college campus.”

The entire tournament was held at UNCP in its early days, but this will be the largest portion of the tournament played at the university about two decades.

The first-round games being held at Lumberton and Purnell Swett, instead of at four high-school campus sites, is also a change designed to better centralize the event and get more games at larger venues.

“Usually each school would host their games, but due to the timing and everything, I thought it would be fitting that we use the two bigger sites in the county,” Patterson said. “Hats off to (athletic directors) Robert McLean and Ted White, as well as their principals; they didn’t change words with me, they said we’ll go ahead and do it. School being out, we can start at 2 and 4, 6 and 8. It all came together. I think them playing at the two bigger schools in the county, that puts more fans in the stands.”

Winners from the two first-round games at Lumberton will meet in the 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. semifinal games on Friday, Dec. 22, while the winners from the Purnell Swett first-round games will meet in the 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. semifinal games. The same format and times will be in place for consolation-round games the day before. Consolation-round losers will not play on Saturday, with consolation-round winners meeting for fifth place at 10 a.m. and noon, semifinals losers for third place at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and semifinal winners in the championship at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Patterson, in his first year as district athletic director, said that many factors were taken into consideration when bracketing the tournament.

“You take into consideration who’s played; you want to keep (United-8 Conference opponents) Lumberton and Purnell (Swett) away from each other, and we tried the best we can to keep (Southeastern Athletic Conference opponents) Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls from each other,” Patterson said. “Then you look at who those teams have played already, and try to keep them away from each other, and who they’re going to play.

“I know everybody’s not going to be happy — I was a coach for 30 years, 25 as a head and four as an assistant, and I didn’t always agree — but as a coach you know that if you want to be the best you’ve got to play the best, and if you want to get to that championship game you’ve got to go through whoever you’re matched up with to get to that point.”

While far from the only factor, maximizing fan interest — and therefore gate receipts — is also considered, so that the tournament can give as much money as possible to the schools participating.

Patterson is in his first year as district athletic director, and will be operating the Shootout after participating in the event for nearly three decades as a coach at Red Springs, with his Red Devils team winning the event in 2009.

“I’m just excited to go in and watch some basketball,” Patterson said. “I know we’ll have some long hours. As a coach I was able to play and pick and choose the games I wanted to see, but in this position I’ve got to be there for a duration of the time. But I’m looking forward to it; this is my passion and I can’t wait for some great basketball.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.