BRISTOL, Tenn. — The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team shot 56% from the field in the second half and scored 26 points in transition on the way to an 80-70 victory over King on Wednesday evening inside the Student Center Complex.

The Braves (7-3, 2-0) have now won their last five contest and improve to 5-1 all-time when playing King. The Tornado (2-6, 0-2 CC) have now lost their last two games and fall to 1-2 when playing at home.

JaJuan Carr’s jumper in the paint gave UNC Pembroke an early 9-7 lead, but King tied the score at 9 apiece with a jumper from Seth Cullen with 14:45 on the clock in the first half. The Braves put together a 9-2 run capped off with an old-fashioned three-point play from Javonte Waverly to extend the UNCP lead out to 22-14 with 7:34 left to play in the half. UNCP shot 45.8 percent from the field, but King closed out the half on a 20-9 run to hold a slight 34-31 lead as the teams headed into the locker room.

UNC Pembroke started the second half on a 14-3 run and used a triple from Waverly to take a 45-37 advantage five minutes into the half. The Braves used a 16-6 run to take their largest lead, 61-45, after a free throw from Nygell Verdier with 8:26 left to play. The Tornado cut its deficit back to 63-54 with a layup from Dami Farinloye with just over six minutes remaining in regulation. The hosts worked their deficit back to 76-67 with a driving layup, but UNCP used a pair of free throws from Waverly with 12 seconds remaining to stop a King comeback.

Bradlee Haskell finished with a game-high 22 points keyed by a 7-for-10 performance from the field. The redshirt junior grabbed six rebounds, while logging a trio of assists of steals in 30 minutes of action.

Verdier nearly registered a double-double with 15 points and a team-best nine rebounds.

Waverly added 11 points while Carr added 10 points. The duo each had a pair of rebounds, while Carr dished out five assists.

The Braves shot a season-high 42 free throws during Wednesday’s victory. However, the Black & Gold made just 22 of those attempts.

UNC Pembroke held a 26-7 advantage in fast break points. However, King held a slight 40-32 advantage with points in the paint.

UNCP shot better than 50 percent from the field for the second consecutive game. The Braves also shot 47.1 percent from the perimeter which marked the team-best this season.

King recorded 39 rebounds, while UNCP finished with 33 rebounds. It is the first time the season that opponents have recorded more rebounds than the Black & Gold.

4th-quarter surge propels Lady Braves

The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot a game-best 75% from the field in the fourth quarter on the way to a 56-45 victory at King on Wednesday afternoon inside the Student Center Complex.

The Braves (7-3, 2-0 CC) have now won their last four contests and improve to 4-1 all-time against King. The Tornado (1-9, 0-2 CC) have lost their last four games and fall to 1-6 when playing on their home court.

UNC Pembroke took a 5-3 lead with a driving layup from Zaria Clark four minutes into the game. Brianna Dunbar scored five straight points to give King an 8-5 advantage with 4:36 left to play in the period. UNCP shot 44.4% from the field, while King shot 35.3% from the field, but the Tornado held a 19-14 lead going into the second quarter.

Five consecutive points from Kelci Adams knotted the score at 22 apiece with a running layup at 7:33 in the period. The Tornado took what would be their largest lead of the afternoon, 28-22, with a jumper from Jhayda McKinney with four minutes left to play in the half. The Braves went on a 6-0 scoring run to knot the score at 28 apiece, but King hit the final shot of the half and held a 31-28 lead as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

Dunbar extended the King lead out to 33-28 with a layup to start the half, but Hannah Russell trimmed the UNCP deficit back to 33-30 with a pair of free throws. Both teams struggled offensively shooting a combined 4-for-26 from the field, but the hosts used a five-point scoring surge to lead 38-34 heading into the final stanza.

The Braves went on a 12-0 run the start the quarter to take a 46-38 lead after a jumper in the paint from Clark with 5:20 remaining in regulation. UNCP limited King to just 1-for-11 shooting from the field and forced them to commit six turnovers during the period, as UNC Pembroke took its largest lead of the night, 56-45, with a pair of free throws from Aniah McManus.

Kalaya Hall finished with a game-high 15 points off of a 4-for-10 shooting performance for UNCP. The senior gabbed a trio of rebounds, dished out three assists and had two steals.

Clark added 12 points following a 6-for-11 showing. The Stanley native had four rebounds, one assist and one block.

Adams turned in 11 points and a team-best seven rebounds.

McManus and Lillian Flantos each tallied a trio of steals. McManus finished with five points, while Flantos had four points.

UNC Pembroke scored 24 points off of 19 King turnovers.

King shot 33.3% from the perimeter and canned a season-best 10 3-pointers, nine of which were in the first half. However, the Tornado shot 25.0% from the field which marked the program’s second lowest shooting performance of the season.

The Black & Gold finished Wednesday’s contest with a season-high 10 steals.

The Braves will be back in action with a 2 p.m. doubleheader against Young Harris on Saturday. Saturday’s contest at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court will be Faith & Communities Night.