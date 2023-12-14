WALESKA, Ga. — The UNC Pembroke wrestling team suffered a narrow defeat to home-standing and No. 7 NAIA-ranked Reinhardt, and then fell to No. 2 NAIA-ranked Life in dual action Wednesday night.

The Braves will hit the mat again this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, as they trek to Indianapolis, Indiana for the 44th Annual Midwest Classic. Wrestling action will run all day at Nicoson Hall. Fans can watch the tournament via a paid subscription to FloWrestling. A free live stats link will be provided by TrackWrestling.

In a 22-17 setback against Reinhardt, 12th-ranked Logan Robinson (133 pounds) put the Braves on the board with a pin, while Jake Piccirilli (149) made it a 9-8 UNCP lead with an 8-7 decision. Keegan Roberson followed with a pin in the 157 pound bout to give the Braves a 15-8 lead. Reinhardt followed with four straight victories to make it 22-15, before Massimo Sullivan (285) took a 6-4 decision to close the dual.

Life defeated the Braves 41-7. Newcomer Joey Bruscino got the Black & Gold on the board first with a 13-4 major decision, but Life would win the next three bouts to take an 18-4 lead. Ethan Wendell answered with a 6-2 decision in the 157 pound bout, but Life countered again, this time taking the final five matches to round out the dual.