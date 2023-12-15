PEMBROKE — A pivotal presence for the UNC Pembroke soccer team both on the pitch and in the classroom, senior Anna Grossheim added to her illustrious career as she was crowned as the Elite 23 award winner for Conference Carolinas women’s soccer for the 2023 season.

Grossheim becomes the first UNCP women’s soccer player in the 23-season history of the program to earn a league sport’s most elite academic prize.

The Elite 23 Award honors Conference Carolinas student-athletes with the highest cumulative grade point average at their respective championship site. The award is modeled after the NCAA’s Elite 90 Award, and it allows all student-athletes at the final championship site to win the award.

A native of Garner, Grossheim maintained a 3.992 cumulative GPA and graduated Dec. 9 with a Bachelor’s degree in sociology, and will start pursuing her Master’s degree in public administration in January.