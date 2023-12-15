Teams prep

for Shootout

next week

Purnell Swett senior Niyah Locklear, center, speaks at the Robeson County Shootout preview luncheon Wednesday in Lumberton. The Lady Rams are the two-time defending tournament champions. Also pictured are Purnell Swett boys assistant coach Mike Smith, left, and girls assistant Whitney Steen, right.

Lumberton boys basketball coach Bryant Edwards, right, speaks at the Robeson County Shootout preview luncheon Wednesday in Lumberton. The Pirates are the defending tournament champions. Also pictured, from left, are Lumberton girls player BreAndrea Glover, girls coach Ivy Johnson, girls player Florence Ferguson and boys player Nakoma Scott.

PEMBROKE — Every community has its holiday customs. In Robeson County, that just happens to include basketball.

The weekend before Christmas will mean its time for the Robeson County Shootout, which begins Wednesday and runs until champions are crowned on Dec. 23. This year’s tournament is the 37th edition for the boys and the 30th for the girls.

Wednesday’s first-round games will be played at two sites, Lumberton and Purnell Swett high schools; the Thursday consolation round, Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s championship round will all be played at UNC Pembroke’s English E. Jones Center.

Boys

An in-county matchup between Fairmont and Purnell Swett, which the Rams will host at 8 p.m. Wednesday, highlights the first round in the boys bracket.

“It’s always a challenge when you play on the road, and whenever you play Purnell (Swett) it’s a totally different challenge,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “Our focus is going to have to be different, and everybody on the team is going to be focused in that environment; they have a good environment and they always compete well at home, so we’ll have to match their intensity to start the game off.”

Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson called the Golden Tornadoes one of the favorites to win the tournament.

“They’ve gotten off to a really good start, some 30-point wins,” Sampson said. “Looking at them on film, they’ve got a really good guard and a good mix of some guards and bigs. Our guys are battling and we’ve picked up a couple of quality wins, especially the last one over A.L. Brown; we’re scrapping.”

Fairmont (5-1) will face Whiteville Monday before opening Shootout play on Wednesday; the seven-time Shootout champs last won the event in 2017. Purnell Swett (2-2) won the title in 2018 and 2021, with eight championships tying for the most in the event; the Rams did not play Friday’s scheduled game against Gray’s Creek due to illness on the team.

The other boys semifinal held at Purnell Swett will feature 2022 tournament runner-up Red Springs against Whiteville at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“Whiteville always has an aggressive team, physical, and if your guys ain’t ready for that physicalness they can stay in the game with you,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said.

Last year’s second-place finish serves as motivation for the Red Devils (4-5), the third-year head coach said; the program’s lone title in the event came in 2009, when Patterson Jr. was the tournament MVP.

“We’ve got 10 seniors on the team; I was telling them, this is the last go-round for most of the guys in this locker room,” Patterson Jr. said. “Last year, we got to the championship but we fell short. Now, this is your last time to actually go complete the goal. If we play to our ability and play together and be disciplined, we have a chance to go back and attain our goal, but it takes one game at a time, locking in, doing the game plan and hopefully things work in our favor.”

Whiteville (1-2) lost both its Shootout games last year, and last faced Red Springs in the Shootout’s fifth-place game in 2021.

At Lumberton, the Pirates will host Pinecrest at 8 p.m. Wednesday, the rekindling of a former Sandhills Athletic Conference series that saw some terrific battles between the programs in years past, with meetings deep in the state playoffs in 2020 and 2021 — though most of the faces involved in next week’s Pirates-Patriots duel will be different.

“Nobody on our team has experienced any Pinecrest battles,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “They’ve got a new coaching staff, they don’t know what the Lumberton-Pinecrest battles were like back then as well, so it’s like a new Lumberton-Pinecrest. The fans will have a better feeling for it than the teams will.”

This is believed to be the first Shootout appearance for Pinecrest’s boys program, even as the girls won the championship in 1993. The Patriots are currently 4-2.

Even as Lumberton (2-3) is the defending champion after winning the event for an eighth time last year, this year’s Pirates team largely lacks Shootout experience.

“We’re playing in two tournaments over the holidays, because I knew it would take a while for our team to mature, grow up a little bit, so I didn’t want to play too many games early,” Edwards said. “We’re starting to figure some things out offensively, defensively, so hopefully the Shootout will be a great jump start to conference play coming back.”

The other first-round matchup to be played at Lumberton will be St. Pauls and Dillon at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“We always trying to jump start our conference play (with the Shootout),” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “We don’t really know too much about Dillon, so we’ll get on board watching film and prepare for them, but we’ve got to take care of stuff on our end. We’ve got to get better … before we start worrying about Dillon.”

St. Pauls (4-2) is seeking its first boys Shootout title since 1994. Dillon (2-1), a frequent out-of-county participant in the event, returns to the field after not playing in it since 2019.

Girls

With the girls first-round matchups largely the same as the boys, Fairmont and Purnell Swett will also be the lone in-county matchup on the opening day as the Golden Tornadoes and Rams meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Pembroke.

Fairmont (6-1) is one of the tournament favorites after a strong start to the season, seeking its first girls Shootout title since 2006.

This is a wonderful time, and we have to be careful not to let the atmosphere and the joy of, Christmas one, but being in the famous Robeson County Shootout, we can’t let those things get in the way of what you’re doing and focus and your goals. I’m big on consistency,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “It’s the Robeson County Shootout — all you can do is try to keep your lenses on and stay focused, and not get too caught up in the hype.”

Purnell Swett (2-3) is the two-time reigning champions of the girls Shootout, but the roster looks quite different and the coaching staff is brand new for this year’s team.

“We’re not approaching it like we’re defending champs, because we understand this is a different team, and I’ve just stressed to the girls we want to go in and play hard and see how many positives we can pick up,” Purnell Swett coach Robert McLean said. “I think Fairmont’s playing as good as anybody in the tournament coming into it. We know we’ll have our work cut out in the Fairmont game, but at the same time that’ll be a good matchup for us, another test to continue to see where we’re at, so we’re looking forward to that matchup.”

Wednesday’s other girls semifinal at Purnell Swett will feature Whiteville and Red Springs at 2 p.m.

Red Springs (1-6) seeks its first Shootout title since 2002, when Tenisha McArthur was the tournament MVP; now, she leads the Red Devils in her second season as the program’s head coach.

“We have a young team, and we didn’t play none last week, because half my team was sick and I was sick,” McArthur said. “But I think we’re really ready for Wednesday.”

After missing that time due to illness, McArthur hopes the three games in four days that the Shootout provides gives her team the competitive reps needed to get back into the full swing of the season.

“It’s going to help us a lot; we’ve been practicing a lot, so we’ve been working a lot, mainly on the things we need to work on,” McArthur said.

Whiteville (2-4) lost both its games in the Shootout last year.

At the other first-round site Wednesday, St. Pauls faces Dillon in the tournament opener at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lumberton.

St. Pauls (4-1) won the Shootout in 2019, and after the tournament was not played in 2020 the Bulldogs have finished second in each of the last two years.

“That’s all the motivation you need,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “We’re just trying to get over the hump; first of all getting there (to the championship), but then when you get there, getting rid of some of the jitters and play basketball, and I think we should be fine.”

Dillon (3-0) won the girls Shootout four times between 2013-18, and makes its first appearance since 2019.

Also at Lumberton, the Pirates will host Lake View for a 6 p.m. first-round matchup on Wednesday.

A young Lumberton (0-5) team will face Lake View (6-0), who is ranked fourth in South Carolina in the 1A classification.

“I think that’s a good matchup for us,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “That’s a team that’s going to really test us and show us where we are and what we can do, and we know they’re going to be aggressive and looking to be a little bit physical, but if we just control our stuff I think we’ll be in a good place.”

This is the fourth straight Shootout in which the teams have met — a first-round game in 2019, the third-place game in 2021 and the fifth-place game last year — with Lake View winning all three.

Lumberton has won nine girls Shootout titles, more than twice as many as any other program.