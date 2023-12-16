PEMBROKE — The strength of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team tends to be on the defensive end.

Saturday, their best play came on the offensive end, with a season-high point total and shooting percentage. The Lady Braves needed that production in a 78-71 win over Young Harris.

“I thought our offense, after the first five or six minutes, was pretty good,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “We executed some stuff, got the ball inside to Zaria (Clark), Hannah (Russell). So it was a good conference win.”

The Braves (8-3, 3-0 Conference Carolias) shot 50.9% — more than eight percentage points better than their previous season high — with a mark of 50% or better in each of the first three quarters and a 66.7% mark in the second period.

Clark led the way with 20 points, including 12 in the first quarter, and had six rebounds and four assists.

“They were doubling Hannah at first, and they just found me — just my teammates getting me open, passing me the ball, and I’ve just got to be good enough to knock down the shots,” Clark said.

Kalaya Hall scored 11 points with four rebounds; Aniah McManus scored nine points with four assists.

The Braves’ bench had perhaps its strongest collective game this season. Hannah Russell had nine points, six rebounds and five assists; Malea Garrison scored nine points; and Anastasia Sinclair had eight points.

“They’re on the roster for a reason — they can play basketball,” Haskins said. “I tell them that all the time. … We’ve got confidence in them, and they’ve just got to believe in themselves and believe they can do it. That was a big shot in the arm, what they did tonight.”

It was some of those bench performers who propelled a key stretch to start the second half. After UNCP led 38-34 at halftime, Young Harris (3-8, 0-3 CC) twice got within two points early in the third quarter; Garrison hit back-to-back baskets, including a 3-pointer, to give the Braves a 46-39 advantage with 4:54 left in the third.

“Just coming off the bench and doing what my team needs in the moment, so knocking down big shots, getting rebounds, playing defense,” Garrison said.

“We tell Malea all the time, come in and look to shoot the ball,” Haskins said. “That’s what she does really well, that and she plays hard. Look for your shot, and she got some shots and she didn’t hesitate knocked them down.”

Sinclair hit a triple at the 2:36 mark to make it a 53-43 game. The Mountain Lions hit two 3s late in the quarter to close to 55-49 at the end of the stanza.

“Anastasia, she’s gotten better keeping the ball in front of her defensively, she’s long and athletic, and then I thought she did a good job of handling it and being assertive,” Haskins said. “(Sinclair and Garrison) gave us great minutes and we got some scoring out of them; they hit two or three big shots apiece, so that was great.”

While the Braves offense clicked nearly all day, a rare brief offensive drought came early in the fourth quarter, with one basket over the first four minutes. But Clark hit a jumper, then Sinclair hit a 3 to re-open the floodgates and make it 62-53 with 5:01 remaining. Kelci Adams hit her own triple with 2:50 left to give the Braves their largest lead, 66-54.

UNCP did not hit another field goal the rest of the way, but was 12-for-14 at the free-throw line to seal the win, despite the Mountain Lions twice closing to within four points late.

JaMari Frederick led Young Harris with 20 points, Taylor Gardner scored 10 points. Kamryn Bates and Trinity Edwards each scored nine points, with five rebounds for Edwards.

“Young Harris was hard to guard; they exposed us, they spread us out. They’ve got a bunch of kids that can shoot it and put it on the deck, and anytime you’ve got kids that can do both it makes it tough,” Haskins said. “I just didn’t think we did a very good job on (Frederick) limiting her shots, and that was the whole game plan.”

Young Harris led 10-4 after the game’s first 5 1/2 minutes before a 12-5 stretch by UNCP encompassing most of the rest of the first quarter briefly gave the Braves a lead, with eight points by Clark in the span and an Sinclair layup making it 16-15 in UNCP’s favor. Parahuia Delemere hit a triple in the final five seconds of the quarter to give the Mountain Lions an 18-16 lead.

From a 29-29 tie midway through the second quarter, UNCP scored seven straight on the strength of a Kelci Adams 3 and baskets from Lillian Flantos and Hall to take a 36-29 lead with 2:10 left in the half. Young Harris closed to within two points before Garrison scored the final basket of the half and the Braves took their four-point halftime lead.

UNCP travels to Catawba on Tuesday for a rematch from last season’s NCAA Tournament, with tip-off set for 2 p.m. in Salisbury.

