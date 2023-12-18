RALEIGH — Jordan Waters didn’t have to go far to find his new team.

After entering the transfer portal two weeks ago, leaving Duke after five years in the Blue Devils program, Waters announced Monday that he will play for North Carolina State.

Waters, a Fairmont native, has one season of eligibility remaining.

“Coming home to run with the Pack,” a graphic posted to Waters’ social media accounts said. The post included the hashtag “#1Pack1Goal.”

N.C. State is currently ranked 18th in the College Football Playoff rankings after a 9-3 regular season. The Wolfpack will play Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28; Waters will join the team next season.

The 6-foot, 219-pound running back, is a 2019 graduate of Fairmont High School and is coming off the best season of his college career at Duke. He rushed for 753 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Blue Devils, tying for the fifth-most rushing touchdowns in a season in program history.

Waters redshirted in 2019 and will use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in him having only used three of his four years of eligibility during his time at Duke. He rushed for 1,624 yards in his Blue Devils career with 23 touchdowns, the fourth-most rushing touchdowns in Duke program history.

Waters graduated from Duke this spring with a degree in sociology and is a graduate transfer.

“My time at Duke has shaped me into the man I am today, and I am forever grateful for the relationships I gained and the lessons I learned,” a statement by Waters when he entered the transfer portal said in part.

Waters left the Duke program after Blue Devils’ head coach Mike Elko took the head job at Texas A&M earlier this month; Waters entered the transfer portal before Duke hired Manny Diaz as its new head coach.