WHITEVILLE — The Fairmont boys and girls basketball teams each continued their strong start to the season with nonconference road victories Monday at Whiteville.

The Golden Tornadoes boys won 59-56.

Landon Cummings scored 22 points with six rebounds for Fairmont (6-1), Naison Davis had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals and Josiah Billings had nine rebounds and six blocks.

Whiteville is 1-3.

In the girls game, Fairmont won 57-18.

Miah Smith scored 22 points to lead Fairmont (7-1), with three assists and four steals. Niah Smith had 10 points, five assists and two steals, while Zariah Locklear had eight assists with eight rebounds.

Whiteville is 2-5.

Both Fairmont teams will open the Robeson County Shootout at Purnell Swett against the Rams on Wednesday, with the girls game at 6 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m. Whiteville will also play its first-round games at Purnell Swett, facing Red Springs, with the girls game at 2 p.m. and the boys game at 4 p.m.