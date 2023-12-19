Fourteen Purnell Swett football players and six Lumberton players earned All-Conference honors when the United-8 Conference recently announced selections. This includes three first-team players from the Rams and one from the Pirates.

Purnell Swett running back Darius Bethea, offensive lineman Jodi Freeman and defensive lineman Zach Harris earned first-team selections, as did Lumberton defensive lineman Nakoma Scott.

Rams linebacker Charles Wilkes and defensive back Jacy Locklear and Lumberton running back Jacoby Pevia and offensive lineman Christopher Britt earned second-team honors.

Honorable mentions included: Purnell Swett wide receiver Lakoda Locklear, wide receiver Jamarian Douglas, offensive lineman Caleb Blue-Oxendine, offensive lineman Hunter Clark, offensive lineman Chad Harris, defensive lineman Colin McMillan, defensive lineman Bryton Deese, linebacker Jim Anderson and defensive back James Locklear and Lumberton tight end Isaiah Whittington, linebacker Zequan Osborne and linebacker Deric Fulmore.

Seventy-First, which won the 3A East Regional championship, took home three of the four postseason awards, with quarterback Deandre Nance winning Offensive Player of the Year, linebacker Donovan Frederick claiming Defensive Player of the Year and Duran McLaurin being named Coach of the Year. Cape Fear’s Francisco Garcia-Rodriguez won Special Teams Player of the Year.