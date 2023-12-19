SALISBURY — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team scored 37 points in the second half but missed their final three field goal attempts as No. 4 Catawba held on for a 66-61 victory on Tuesday afternoon inside Goodman Gym.

The setback for the Braves (8-4) snapped a five-game winning streak, and have now lost their last two contests to Catawba. The Indians (8-1) have now won their last five games and push their home winning streak out to 26 games.

Catawba took an early 7-2 lead four minutes into the period, but Kalaya Hall’s layup moments later cut the UNCP deficit back to 7-4. Natalie Lara canned a trey to push the hosts lead out to 15-6, but UNC Pembroke closed out the quarter on a 6-2 run to trail 17-12 heading into the second period.

The Braves chipped away at their deficit, 20-15, with an old-fashioned three-point play from Zaria Clark with 6:09 remaining in the half. Catawba took a double-digit lead, 25-15, following a 3-pointer from Lyrik Throne, but jumpers from Clark and Anastasia Sinclair cut the score to 25-19. The Indians took their largest lead of the afternoon, 34-19, with a layup from Janiya Downs with just over two minutes left in the half, but a 5-2 UNCP scoring surge sent the teams to the locker rooms with the hosts holding a 36-24 lead.

Kelci Adams sparked the UNC Pembroke offense with a triple and started what would be a 10-0 run capped off with a three ball from Clark as the Braves trailed 41-34 halfway through the third quarter. Downs pushed Catawba’s lead back out to double-figures, 44-34, with a three, but Lillian Flantos responded with a 3-pointer of her own as UNCP trailed 44-37 with 3:46 remaining in the quarter. The Indians shot 33.3 percent from the field and held a 46-40 advantage heading into the final stanza.

A jumper in the paint from Hall made it a one possession game, 50-48, with seven minutes left to play in regulation. A 3-pointer from the top of the key from Clark gave the Braves their first lead, 55-54, with 4:10 on the clock. UNCP shot 53.3 percent from the field during the period, but Catawba used a bucket from Nala Baker with 54 seconds remaining and knocked down all six free throw attempts in the period to fuel the outcome.

Clark scored a career and game-high 28 points on a 10-for-18 shooting performance. The Stanley native pulled down six rebounds and had a pair of assists and steals.

Hall turned in 13 points and was 5-for-11 from the field. Hall grabbed five rebounds and had a pair of assists and steals.

Aniah McManus added six points highlighted by a 3-for-4 clip from the free throw line. The senior played all 40 minutes and had six rebounds, three, assists and one steal.

Flantos finished with a team-best five assists, while Adams pulled down a half dozen rebounds.

UNC Pembroke shot 32.2 percent from the field, while Catawba shot 46.2 percent from the field.

UNCP out rebounded Catawba 39-35. The Black & Gold pulled down 11 offensive rebounds, while the Indians were limited to just five offensive boards.

The Braves scored 13 points off of 13 Catawba turnovers. UNCP also outscored Catawba 6-2 on fast break points.

The Indians held a 24-16 advantage with points in the paint.

The Braves will return to action in the new year when they welcome Converse to town on Jan. 6 for Youth Day. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.