PEMBROKE — It’s the most wonderful time of year, both on the basketball court and off of it.

Before families gather and presents are unwrapped, Robeson County basketball will present its annual gift to the community this weekend, as the 37th annual Robeson County Shootout brings the local sports community together for its own Christmas celebration.

While some of the gifts on Monday are predictable, the basketball often is not — especially this year, with strong fields in both the boys and girls tournaments including several strong contenders to win each.

But even in the season of happiness and cheer, only one boys team and one girls team will be celebrating a basketball triumph on the English E. Jones Center hardwood come Saturday night.

Here are some predictions — including some very tough choices as I’m writing this — for how the Shootout might turn out.

Boys

First Round (Wednesday)

Dillon vs. St. Pauls (at Lumberton) — St. Pauls has been a little up-and-down to start the season, but Dillon has been even more inconsistent thus far. As the Bulldogs come better into their own, I don’t think they’ll have too much trouble against the Wildcats in this one.

Pinecrest at Lumberton — After an 0-3 start, Lumberton has played much better in the two games since Dimetrious Jones joined the Pirates, but faces their toughest test in that span with an opening-round game against Pinecrest. This isn’t the guaranteed Patriots win that people think, but I do believe Pinecrest will advance.

Whiteville vs. Red Springs (at Purnell Swett) — The start of the season has been a struggle for one-win Whiteville, and while I think they’re better than their record, I also don’t see them beating a veteran Red Springs team.

Fairmont at Purnell Swett — Physical and experienced Fairmont meets scrappy Purnell Swett in the first round’s signature game. Jeremy Sampson’s Rams teams always play to their best capability in this event, but Fairmont comes in as the hotter team and will get the road win to advance.

Consolation Round (Thursday at UNC Pembroke)

Dillon vs. Lumberton — The Pirates may not beat Pinecrest, but they should be able to hold their own against Dillon and avoid a two-and-out stay in their Shootout title defense.

Whiteville vs. Purnell Swett — Whiteville hasn’t finished better than fifth in its two recent Shootout appearances, including an 0-2 mark last year, while the Rams program practically lives for this event, and also has more talent on the floor. Rams win.

Semifinal Round (Friday at UNCP)

St. Pauls vs. Pinecrest — There’s some talented guards on both sides in this one, but the difference will come in the post, where Pinecrest could struggle to stop Tyson Thompson. Not to mention, when the teams are close, the motivation factor in this event often favors the local team who grew up dreaming of playing in the Shootout.

Red Springs vs. Fairmont — Two senior-heavy teams that know this tournament is their last chance at Shootout glory — not to mention a lot of talent among those two groups — makes this a terrific matchup. Red Springs finished second in last year’s tournament, but Fairmont comes in as the hotter team, and they’ll win close.

Championship Round (Saturday at UNCP)

Fifth place: Lumberton vs. Purnell Swett — A matchup between high-octane guards Collin Sampson and Dimetrious Jones could make this matchup quite compelling, even as it’d be for fifth place. I give the Rams the slight edge.

Third place: Pinecrest vs. Red Springs — These rosters mirror each other somewhat; Pinecrest has had a little more success against a slightly tougher schedule, and gets the nod here for the third spot.

Championship: St. Pauls vs. Fairmont — Fairmont won seven games last year, but will already have eight wins this season by this point if they reach the tournament final, with most of those wins coming in impressive fashion. St. Pauls has been a little bit more hit and miss, and it’s honestly harder to see the Bulldogs winning three straight than the Tornadoes, who enter the tournament on a five-game winning streak. No one in the field is playing better than Fairmont, who can tie Lumberton and Purnell Swett with an eighth Shootout title.

Girls

First Round (Wednesday)

Dillon vs. St. Pauls (at Lumberton) — Dillon hasn’t lost yet this season, but hasn’t played a team with the talent of St. Pauls. While this is potentially the best matchup of the girls first round, I ultimately don’t see St. Pauls having too much trouble advancing.

Lake View at Lumberton — This will be a tough matchup for the winless Pirates, facing the fourth-ranked 1A team in South Carolina, according to MaxPreps. This isn’t likely to be as close as last year’s 59-55 Lake View win.

Whiteville vs. Red Springs (at Purnell Swett) — With both teams struggling, this matchup could produce a competitive game. Whiteville’s 2-5 record is deceptive, though, with two narrow defeats, and the Wolfpack will win.

Fairmont at Purnell Swett — Purnell Swett enters as the two-time reigning champion, but is a new-look team with a new coaching staff. Fairmont also lost three key seniors from last season, but has had the reinforcements to pick up where the Golden Tornadoes left off last season. Fairmont’s guard play will be an X-factor as the Golden Tornadoes advance.

Consolation Round (Thursday at UNCP)

Dillon vs. Lumberton — A young Lumberton team is experiencing growing pains, and it will unfortunately be a short tournament for the winningest girls program in Shootout history.

Red Springs vs. Purnell Swett — While Purnell Swett beating Fairmont might be a tall task, the team does have some upperclassmen with lots of good experience in this event. That gets them back to Saturday.

Semifinal Round (Friday at UNCP)

St. Pauls vs. Lake View — St. Pauls has motivation on its side after finishing second in each of the last two Shootouts. But Lake View comes in with an undefeated record and just as strong a pedigree. The Wild Gators are the real deal, and they’ll prove it by topping the Bulldogs.

Whiteville vs. Fairmont — These teams just met Monday, with a 57-18 score in Fairmont’s favor. I have no reason to believe a 39-point shift will occur.

Championship Round (Saturday at UNCP)

Fifth place: Dillon vs. Purnell Swett — It’s honestly little more than a hunch in this case, but I think Dillon wins a close game.

Third place: St. Pauls vs. Whiteville — St. Pauls’ Zhariana Shipman will undoubtedly be ready in a game against her former team, and the Bulldogs have more talent on the floor anyway; they’ll have no trouble here.

Championship: Lake View vs. Fairmont — While I said above that Lake View is “the real deal,” so is Fairmont. A five-year journey to this point under Marcus Thompson has built to this point, and the Golden Tornadoes have a well-rounded team built to win. Fairmont’s girls haven’t reached the championship since winning the tournament in 2006, but this year they’ll join the Golden Tornadoes’ boys lifting the trophy on Saturday night.

