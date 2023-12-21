Red Springs’ Jasiah Williams (23) tries to keep the ball in bounds as Whiteville’s Marlon Herring (21) defends during Wednesday’s Robeson County Shootout first-round game in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — Kaedon Porter hit four consecutive free throws over the last 25 seconds to turn a tied game into a victory for the Red Springs boys basketball team, as the Red Devils defeated Whiteville 55-51 in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout Wednesday in Pembroke.

“(Porter) did a good job knocking down some big-time free throws,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “He’s been doing it the last couple of games, finishing the game, closing the game, doing his job for the team as a four-year varsity guy.”

Red Springs (5-5) will take on Fairmont in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at UNC Pembroke. Whiteville (1-4) will play Purnell Swett in the consolation round at 6 p.m. Thursday at UNCP.

Porter drove towards the basket and was fouled with 25 seconds left, hitting both free throws to give Red Springs a 53-51 lead. After Whiteville missed three straight shot attempts trying to tie the game, Porter hit two more free throws with 4.3 seconds on the clock to seal the win.

“Before we went out of the timeout, coach said ‘if you get fouled, knock down the free throws,’” Porter said. “So I went out and I did that.”

Brycen Edwards, who led Whiteville with 20 points, hit 3-pointer with 1:26 left to tie the score at 51.

Red Springs led 24-23 at halftime after a back-and-forth first two quarters. The Red Devils began the second half with a 16-5 run, with five points from Makhi Arthur and four from Justice McMillan in the span, to take a 40-28 lead with 2:48 left in the third.

Whiteville answered with an 8-0 run to pull within four at 40-36 in the final minute of the third; the Red Devils scored the next seven points, with an Arthur triple giving them a 47-36 advantage with 7:19 left in the game. A 15-4 run by Whiteville, culminating in Edwards’ game-tying triple, set the stage for the final minute.

“Our guys started relaxing and started going away from what the game plan was, and that got them back into the game,” Patterson Jr. said. “Whiteville did a great job sticking to their game plan. They tapped the rim, they opened shots and they made their free throws.

Porter scored 17 points, Arthur had 16, Justice McMillan scored nine and Kohnner Oxendine netted eight for the Red Devils. Behind Edwards, Deshaun Shipman had eight points and Caleb McLean and Demarion Hall each scored six for Whiteville.

Fairmont dominates Purnell Swett

Tornadoes are relentless. Off the basketball court, and on it.

From the start of Wednesday’s Robeson County Shootout first-round matchup against Purnell Swett, Fairmont played stiff defense, created transition opportunities for itself and converted consistently on the offensive end. The result was a convincing 78-42 win over Purnell Swett in Pembroke.

“I knew they were going to come out hard. We’ve played them here before and they did, and I told them we have to come out and match their intensity. Because with what they’re dealing with as a school right now, they’re hurting, they’re playing for each other and playing together as a team, and they’re playing hard with what they have,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said, referencing three Purnell Swett students who have died this year including one this week.

Fairmont (7-1) will face Red Springs in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday at UNC Pembroke. Purnell Swett (2-3) takes on Whiteville in the consolation round at 8 p.m. Thursday at UNCP.

The Golden Tornadoes scored the game’s first 11 points, with five points from Josiah Billings and four by Isaac McKellar in the stretch.

McKellar said preparation was key to the Tornadoes’ early success.

“Working hard in practice last week and getting prepared for the game,” McKellar said. “Coach Tron talking to us, with a pep talk, and just getting ready.”

Purnell Swett outscored Fairmont 11-8 over the rest of the quarter, and the Golden Tornadoes’ lead was 19-11 entering the second period.

But Fairmont held Purnell Swett to one second-quarter field goal, while Fairmont scored 23 points in the frame to take a 42-15 lead to the locker room at halftime. McKellar, Billings, Tyrek Thompson and Gabriel Washington all scored four points in the quarter.

“We needed that right there,” Billings said. “That just kind of sparked us up.”

“I thought we were prepared; we just made bad decisions on the press and turned the ball over,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “I was disappointed in the guys’ effort when they came out. We actually closed and made it 19-11, and then we just continued to throw the ball away, and just didn’t hustle, didn’t fight. We can make excuses, but we just didn’t have the intensity and fight tonight. They brought it, and we didn’t have it.”

If there was any doubt left regarding the outcome, Fairmont took care of that quickly with an 11-0 run to start the second half. A.J. Stephens hit two 3-pointers in the quarter and Fairmont took a 64-31 lead to the fourth.

Seven players scored seven points or more for Fairmont: McKellar led with 13 points, Stephens had 12, Tyrek Thompson scored 11, Billings had nine, Damajah McRae scored eight and Landon Cummings and Gabriel Washington each scored seven.

“(Balance) is very key going forward. That makes us a more well-rounded team and it’s hard to focus on one player,” McNair said. “If you focus on one player, the other guys step up, and that’s what we’re going to need on a consistent basis going forward.”

Aiden Clewis led Purnell Swett with 11 points and Collin Sampson scored nine.

In its eighth game of the season, Fairmont matched its win total from all of last season with its seventh victory. They’ll face Southeastern Athletic Conference foe Red Springs in Friday’s semifinal.

“That’s going to be a tough game, it’s going to be a battle from start to finish,” McNair said. “They know us well, we know them well, so it’s going to really be a battle. They want to win, we want to win, so it’s going to be a physical battle from start to finish.”