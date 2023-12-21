LUMBERTON — When it comes to sports, and especially to high school sports, always expect the unexpected.

An upset headlined the first day of the Robeson County Shootout, as the Lumberton girls basketball team started off fast and continued to build momentum, holding onto a 61-57 win over previously unbeaten Lake View, marking the first win of the season for the Lady Pirates.

“The girls didn’t quit playing hard and that’s something we’ve got to love them for because they came out with a little bit different focus,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “They played hard and that’s what won them the game. It wasn’t necessarily the prettiest game but sometimes you gotta find a way to win. So, I’m proud of the girls for doing what they got to do to get the win.”

Lumberton (1-5) will advance to the winner’s bracket where they will take on St. Pauls in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday at UNC Pembroke. Lake View (8-1) will fall to the consolation bracket and will face Dillon on Thursday at 2 p.m, also at UNCP.

The Pirates and the Wild Gators traded basket for basket early with the Lady Pirates coming out with a 17-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Pirates turned things up on offense in the second quarter putting together a scoring run to extend their lead to 27-19 before the Wild Gators cut the lead down to two. The Pirates went into the half with the 30-26 advantage.

A 6-0 early run in the second half pushed things out for the Pirates. The Wild Gators responded with a run of their own with gave them the 37-36 lead. Both sides traded basket for basket as time winded down in the third quarter, with a jumper by Lake View’s Jaleya Ford giving them the 42-40 lead.

The Pirates went on a run to start the fourth quarter which helped them regain the lead 45-42 and eventually pushed on en route to a huge win.

“Those girls work hard, I know it may not say that in the win-loss column, but those girls work hard and when you see how much they’ve improved just in practice and just for them to be rewarded with all that hard work it takes pressure off of them, they can breather a little bit easier and play a little bit easier,” Johnson said.

Andrea Brown led the way for the Lady Pirates finishing with 20 points, Gabby Locklear followed with 14 points and BreAndrea Glover finished the evening with 10 points. Charley Whitley had eight points, Florence Ferguson scored seven points and Leira Smith had four points to round out the scoring.

“We gotta stay locked in on the defensive end, they got a couple players that are aggressive offensively,” Johnson said on facing St. Pauls next. “We’ve gotta stay locked in defensively and take care of the ball.”

Lady Bulldogs outlast Wildcats

The St. Pauls girls basketball team defeated the Dillon Wildcats in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout Wednesday in Lumberton. A back-and-forth battle between both sides saw the Lady Bulldogs overcome adversity as they took down the Wildcats 53-45.

“We got some cleaning up on defense to do, but I’m taking it like playoff style basketball, so win and advance. That’s why I’m taking the wins right now with the young group I have, I’m just taking the wins,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said.

St. Pauls (5-1) will face Lumberton in the semifinal round at 2 p.m. Friday at UNCP, with Dillon (4-1) in the consolation round against Lake View at 2 p.m. Thursday at UNCP.

The Wildcats and the Bulldogs were neck and neck with just one point separating them for the majority of the first quarter, and that intense period ended with Dillon up 17-16. The Bulldogs took the lead to start the second quarter and held on to early on pushing their lead out to 29-24, and despite the Wildcats cutting the lead the Bulldogs held the 32-31 edge heading into the half.

“Try to eliminate second-chance shots for that me that was the biggest thing, stop giving east baskets and make sure they don’t get the rebound. So, rebounding became a big thing for me in the second half,” Thompson said.

The Bulldogs held on to their lead to start the second half before the Wildcats took the lead right back 37-36 late in the third quarter. The Bulldogs did not quit though, responding to regain the lead before the Wildcats tied it right back up at 39 each, that was the score heading into the fourth quarter. A fourth quarter 12-2 scoring run by the Bulldogs extended the lead to 51-41 and the Lady Bulldogs were able to come away with the win.

Jashontae Harris led the way for the Lady Bulldogs finishing with 21 points in the afternoon, Zhariana Shipman followed with 13 points and Zakoreya Davis had 12 points. Ava Monroe, Zalaya Gardner, and Jada McKinnon each finished with two points and Haleigh Yambo with one point to round out the scoring.

“We are going to guard heavy, try and get a little spacing and try to make sure our defense is protecting the room better,” Thomspon said on adjustments for Friday’s game.

Fairmont girls top Lady Rams

A game that started ugly for both sides turned into a dominant performance by the Fairmont girls basketball team, as the Lady Tornadoes beat Purnell Swett 50-19 in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout Wednesday in Pembroke.

They were legit nervous and antsy, anxious; we took some quick shots that we don’t normally take, and we had some things rattle out of the rim,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “We just couldn’t hit nothing the first quarter, and that is a part of basketball. … Some people you’ve got to have a feel for, and I feel like once we got a feel for them we played a lot better.”

Fairmont (8-1) will meet Red Springs in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Friday at UNC Pembroke. Purnell Swett (2-4) faces Whiteville in a consolation game at 6 p.m. Thursday at UNCP.

Each team scored just four points in the first quarter. Fairmont outscored Purnell Swett 19-3 in the second quarter, behind 13 first-half points from Taniya Simms, to take a 23-7 lead at halftime.

“The first (quarter) we came out kind of sluggish, and I was like ‘y’all, we’ve got to step it up, all gas no brakes,’ because the score was 4-4,” Simms said. “And the score shouldn’t be like that against them, so I was like ‘y’all, let’s go.’ Coach was like ‘come on y’all, you’ve got to lock in.’ So we locked in, and we got back in the game, everybody playing their part and doing what they’ve got to do.

“I think the second quarter, their experience showed a little more and we got a little frustrated, and mentally we got rattled in the second quarter,” Purnell Swett coach Robert McLean said. “This game is as much mental as it is physical, and mentally we struggled after that second quarter and beyond. Hats off to Fairmont, they had a good game plan. (Taniya Simms), they did a good job of getting her the ball, getting some buckets, and that led to some separation.”

Miah Smith scored 10 points in the third quarter as Fairmont extended its lead to 42-16. She then hit two 3s in the early moments of the fourth quarter as the Tornadoes continued to stretch their advantage.

Purnell Swett was held to six field goals in the game.

“I played at Fairmont, and we played defense,” Thompson said. “As a coach, we play defense. If you don’t do nothing else, you’ve got to play defense. We spend a lot of time on those things in practice, so I expect everybody to be tuned in on D — and they were.”

Miah Smith scored 16 points, Niah Smith had 14 points and Simms finished with 13 for Fairmont.

Niyah Locklear had seven points to lead the Rams and Jayda Dial and Bri Brewington scored three points apiece.

Fairmont will face a familiar opponent in Friday’s semifinal when the Golden Tornadoes face Southeastern Athletic Conference foe Red Springs.

“I feel like they’re just as good as anybody else, anybody can get it rolling, and when you’ve got a player like Monica (Washington) … you’ve just got to respect it and try to figure out what her weaknesses are and force her to do things she doesn’t want to do,” Thompson said. “It’ll be cool playing against a team that you know a little bit.”

Red Springs tops Whiteville to advance

The Red Springs girls basketball team answered a Whiteville run with their own to take the lead in the second quarter of Wednesday’s first-round Robeson County Shootout in Pembroke, and led the rest of the way — but had to hold on late for a 40-37 win.

“I told them they had to pick up their defense, and that’s what they did,” Red Springs coach Tenisha McArthur said. “We were really focused on their defense.”

Red Springs (2-6) will face Fairmont in the semifinal round at 6 p.m. Friday at UNC Pembroke. Whiteville (2-6) will face Purnell Swett in the consolation round at 6 p.m. Thursday, also at UNCP.

Red Springs led 9-2 late in the first quarter and 10-4 at the end of the period; Whiteville (2-6) made a 12-3 run to take a 14-12 lead, but the Red Devils ended the half with a 9-0 run to hold a 21-14 advantage at halftime. Monica Washington had six points during the run.

“We told them they’ve just got to take care of the ball, because we knew (Whiteville) was going to make a run,” McArthur said. “We knew they were going to do full-court man. They already knew what to expect, so we were prepared for that.”

Red Springs led 29-24 at the end of the third quarter; Whiteville hung around through the second half and closed to a 39-37 deficit after late baskets by Serenity Harvey and Ceonna Dennis; after Nakira Hunt hit one free throw with 10 seconds left, Whiteville missed a potential game-tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Washington scored 17 points, Hunt had 10 and Cabanna Wilkins added six for Red Springs; Elayzia Dawson led Whiteville with 18 points and Idonia McCullom had seven.