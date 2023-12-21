LUMBERTON — Old conference foes faced off and a rivalry was renewed Wednesday night when the Pinecrest boys basketball team faced off with the Lumberton High School Pirates in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout. The Patriots got things going early and never looked back as they came away with the 68-56 win over the Pirates.

Pinecrest (5-2) will take on St. Pauls in the winner’s side of the bracket at 4 p.m. Friday at UNC Pembroke. The Pirates (2-4) will fall to the consolation bracket where they will take on Dillon at 4 p.m. Thursday at UNCP.

The Patriots jumped out an early 10-5 lead over the Pirates (2-4) and continued to pour into their lead with the 15-10 advantage heading into the second quarter. The scoring surge didn’t stop there as the Patriots sparked a 6-2 run to push their lead out to 21-12 and eventually a 10-point lead at the half with the score being 30-20.

“We wanted to put pressure on them full court because you know, they were pretty good in what they do in the half court. So, we wanted to mix’em up a little bit before they got the ball across halfway,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said.

The Pirates started the second half out with some momentum, battling their way back into the game and cutting the Patriots’ lead down to six points as Pinecrest led 36-30 with 3:54 left in the third quarter. Despite the Pirates matching the intensity of the Patriots, Pinecrest capitalized off a explosive third quarter pushing their lead to 46-38. From there it was smooth sailing for the Patriots as they rolled to a victory on the road.

“We tried to make runs but just didn’t get enough. We didn’t get enough stops on the defensive end. They killed us in transition tonight, which is something we focus on a lot. They dominated us in the paint tonight,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “We started out the game slow, thet hit us in the mouth, we couldn’t handle the pressure early. We just tried to crawl back from behind the entire game and just couldn’t pull it out.”

“I’m not happy with the way we played defense,” Cole said. “We gotta get better defensively. Gotta get a help defense, we’re gonna continue to work on that, we didn’t move the ball too well on offense, you have those nights, but we’re gonna get better at what we do.”

Javion Saunders led the way for the Patriots finishing with 16 points, London Ravenell followed with 12 points and Elijah Melton and Zymire Spencer combined for 10 points each to round out the top scoring for the Patriots in the win.

“We came out pretty hot, we slowed down, kind of wanted to have time, picked it up , we just gotta stay consistent,” Javion Saunders said. “Everybody was confident that we were gonna win. We were rebounding, playing defense. That was pretty good.”

Jaiden Shephard led Lumberton with 17 points, Dimetrious Jones had 16 points and Brady Chavis scored eight points.

With the Pirates in the losers bracket after winning the Shootout last year, there will be a new champion; Pinecrest hopes to be that team as it prepares for Friday’s semifinal against St. Pauls.

“We’re gonna go home and watch film and we’re gonna practice tomorrow and try to prepare for St. Pauls and we’re gonna come in and try and compete,” Cole said.

Second-half surge propels Bulldogs past Dillon

The St. Pauls boys basketball team defeated the Dillon Wildcats on the boys side of the bracket in the first day of the Robson County Shootout Wednesday in Lumberton. After a rough first half the Bulldogs shook off the rust and mounted a second-half comeback to take down the Wildcats 46-42.

“We started the game off slow and (Dillon) came out and knocked down some shots,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “But like I told the guys in the half, we were never outta the game. We were outta character in the first half, first quarter we didn’t score a basket at all. We played behind the eight ball the whole time and then finally started making some shots and finally started executing.”

St. Pauls (5-2) will advance to the winner’s bracket where they will take on Pinecrest at 4 p.m. Friday at UNC Pembroke. Dillon (2-3) will fall to the consolation bracket and will face Lumberton at 4 p.m. Thursday at UNC Pembroke.

The Wildcats defense was all over the Bulldogs in the first quarter as their defense turned into offense as they led 10-2 over the Bulldogs while holding the Bulldogs offense to just two free throws. The Bulldogs first field goal finally came in the second quarter but by then the Wildcats were up 14-5; Dillon ultimately led 19-14 at the half.

The Bulldogs used a variety of scoring runs to eventually find themselves back in this game and only down one heading into the fourth quarter, 32-31. The Bulldogs took the lead early in the fourth quarter and held on to the lead until the Wildcats took it back 42-41 with under two minutes to go. A 3-pointer late from Bulldogs Markeon Fletcher gave the Bulldogs the 44-42 lead and they held on to win.

Tyson Thompson led the way for the Bulldogs finishing with 16 points, Theo Setzer followed with 10 points, and Markeon Fletcher with eight points to help lead the scoring for the Bulldogs.