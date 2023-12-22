Purnell Swett’s Collin Sampson (1) passes the ball as Whiteville’s Brycen Edwards (11) and Marlon Herring (21) defend during Thursday’s Robeson County Shootout consolation-round game in Pembroke.

Purnell Swett’s Josie McLean (11) drives towards the basket during Thursday’s Robeson County Shootout consolation-round game against Whiteville in Pembroke.

Purnell Swett’s Collin Sampson (1) puts up a desperation shot attempt to end the first half during Thursday’s Robeson County Shootout consolation-round game against Whiteville in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — After falling against Pinecrest in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout, Lumberton’s boys basketball team responded in a big way in Thursday’s consolation round to defeat Dillon 85-46.

“It’s unfortunate we’re not playing for a chance to play on Saturday night,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “I said this before yesterday’s game: the winner of last night’s game is going to win the Shootout. Pinecrest will win the Shootout. That’s how I feel, I feel like the best two teams played last night, the way we’re playing. … We love playing this event, it’s a good event and we’re looking forward to Saturday.”

Lumberton (3-4) will play Whiteville in the fifth-place game at noon Saturday at UNC Pembroke. Dillon (2-4) is eliminated from the tournament.

Dillon held an 11-9 lead before Lumberton used a 25-9 run stretching well into the second quarter; the Pirates led 18-13 at the end of the period and 34-20 after a Brady Chavis 3-pointer at the three-minute mark. The Pirates took a 41-26 lead at halftime.

Nate Lawson hit two 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the third quarter, and another later in the period, as the Pirates outscored the Wildcats 32-11 in the quarter to take a 73-37 lead to the fourth.

“We needed (Nate Lawson) and Nick (Lawson), that’s what we’ve been waiting on,” Edwards said. “I knew with the freshmen we’ve got we were going to take some growing pains early, take some lumps early, but they’re starting to hit their stride, they’re starting to get more comfortable, they’re handling the ball better, they’re strong with the ball, which is what we need going into conference play here soon.”

Nate Lawson and Jaiden Shephard each scored 16 points for Lumberton, with Shephard also grabbing 12 rebounds for his second-straight double-double in the tournament. Dimetrious Jones had 13 points with six rebounds, Chris Hammonds had 10 points, Chavis scored seven points with six rebounds and Nick Lawson added six points.

Ta’norre Monroe scored 11 points to lead Dillon, Zamaurious Robertson scored nine points with five rebounds and Jafari Jones had seven points.

Purnell Swett girls come from behind, beat Whiteville

The first half and second half could not have been more different for the Purnell Swett girls basketball team in its Robeson County Shootout consolation-round game against Whiteville Thursday in Pembroke.

The Lady Rams scored just eight points in the first half, but scored 35 in the second half to come back and beat the Wolfpack 43-28.

“We had to create offense through our defense,” Purnell Swett coach Robert McLean said. “We picked up our intensity a little bit on the defensive end, and that led to some easy baskets. Way too much fouling in the first half, way too much turnovers, and I thought we did a better job of cutting down on the turnovers the fouling in the second half.”

Purnell Swett (3-4) will face Lake View in the fifth-place game at 10 a.m. Saturday at UNCP. Whiteville (2-7) is two-and-out in the tournament for the third straight year.

Whiteville led 6-4 after the first quarter and 17-8 at halftime, with the Rams struggling offensively throughout the half.

Purnell Swett opened the second half with a 12-0 run to take a 20-17 lead with 3:03 left in the third; the Rams led 27-24 at the end of the period.

The Rams outscored Whiteville 16-4 in the fourth quarter and 35-11 in the second half; Purnell Swett had three fourth-quarter field goals but attempted 15 free throws.

“We were able to flip (the fouls),” McLean said. “The first half, it was more of them going to the line, and we were able to create more free-throw opportunities in the second half, and did a decent job from the line.”

Niyah Locklear scored 12 points with 22 rebounds and four blocks for Purnell Swett, Bri Brewington scored 10 points, True Ellerbee had seven points, Jayda Dial scored six points with eight rebounds and Alexis Locklear had five points and 12 rebounds.

Elayzia Dawson scored 11 points for Whiteville and Serenity Harvey scored five points with 13 rebounds. Ceonna Dennis had nine rebounds for the Wolfpack.

Second-half runs send Whiteville past Purnell Swett

Two big runs by Whiteville in the second half were too much for the Purnell Swett boys basketball team to overcome in Thursday’s Robeson County Shootout consolation round matchup, with the Wolfpack winning 70-62 despite a 31-point performance from the Rams’ Collin Sampson.

Whiteville (2-4) will take on Lumberton in the fifth-place game at noon Saturday at UNCP. Purnell Swett (2-4) is 0-2 in the Shootout for the first time since 2016.

Purnell Swett led 28-27 at halftime, and began the quarter with a 6-0 spurt including five points from Sampson to take a 34-27 lead. But Whiteville responded with a 16-0 run, behind five points from Marlon Herring and four from Justin Ward, to take a 43-34 lead. The Wolfpack took a 48-40 lead to the fourth.

The Rams closed to a 52-49 deficit after a layup by Kollyn Locklear with 5:32 remaining, but Whiteville used a 10-0 run to stretch the lead to 63-49.

The Wolfpack led 66-51 with 2:35 left after a triple by Herring; Sampson hit three 3-pointers to lead an 11-2 Rams run that closed the gap to 68-62 with 1:01 to go, but the Rams were unable to get any closer in the final minute.

Whiteville led 19-12 after the first quarter; the Rams started the second quarter with a 12-2 run to take a 24-21 lead. The game was back and forth over the rest of the half with Purnell Swett acquiring its one-point halftime advantage.

Behind Sampson, Darius Bethea scored nine points with 12 rebounds for Purnell Swett; Jaythan Locklear had six points with five rebounds for the Rams.

Amari Best, Herring and Brycen Edwards each scored 13 points for Whiteville, with Best grabbing 10 rebounds and Herring nine. Deshaun Shipman had nine points and nine rebounds and Ward also had nine points for the Wolfpack.

Lake View tops Dillon girls in overtime

The Lake View girls basketball team finished the game on an eight-point run to earn a 68-60 win over Dillon in overtime in the consolation round of the Robeson County Shootout Thursday in Pembroke.

Lake View (7-1) will face Purnell Swett in the fifth-place game at 10 a.m. Saturday at UNCP. Dillon (4-2) is eliminated from the Shootout.

The game was tied 58-58 at the end of regulation and 60-60 early in overtime before the Wild Gators’ game-ending run.

Lake View led 15-14 after one quarter, 31-27 at halftime and 42-40 at the end of the third.

Jaleya Ford led Lake View with 24 points and had 11 rebounds, Zy’Kiara Waters scored 19 points, Gwendasia Page had 17 points and 23 rebounds and Shalya Johnson had 10 rebounds.

Treasure Davis scored 25 points with 10 rebounds for the Wildcats.