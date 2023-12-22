PEMBROKE — After consecutive runner-up finishes in the event, the St. Pauls girls basketball team’s goal for the 2023 Robeson County Shootout is to finish one spot better. But to do that, the Bulldogs first needed to reach the championship game.

With a 59-38 semifinal win over Lumberton Friday, they did.

“We’re working,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “We’re just trying to play it like playoff-style basketball — you lose, you go home; you win, you keep advancing. So it’s win and survive.”

St. Pauls (6-1) will face the winner of Friday’s Fairmont-Red Springs for the title at 6 p.m. Saturday at UNC Pembroke. Lumberton (1-6) will face the Fairmont-Red Springs loser for third place at 2 p.m.

The Bulldogs are the first girls team to reach four straight Robeson County Shootout championship games since Lumberton went to five in a row from 2014-18, a run that included two tournament MVP performances by current Bulldogs assistant coach London Thompson. St. Pauls won the tournament in 2019 before its consecutive runner-up finishes in 2021-22.

St. Pauls built its lead with two first-half runs. The first began from a 6-6 tie; St. Pauls went on a 19-1 run to take a 19-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 25-7 lead at the run’s conclusion. Jashontae Harris and Zhariana Shipman each had three baskets during the stretch.

“We’ve just got to go to whatever’s working,” Harris said. “If it’s not working for the bigs, we’ve got to step up. Even in the second half, I was in a box-and-1 (defense), and (Shipman) stepped up big.”

The Bulldogs’ defense was just as key as its guard play, Thompson said.

“The first game (of the tournament) against Dillon, we looked horrible defensively, so today we’re trying to find different defense that’s going to work for this team,” Thompson said. “We’re still trying to find our identity of this team, and definitely when we’re playing against stiffer competition.”

Lumberton used its own 9-0 run to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 25-16, with five points from Gabby Locklear and four by Florence Ferguson.

But St. Pauls finished the half on an 11-2 run, behind three triples from Harris, to take a 36-18 halftime lead.

“(Harris) hit three shots right there at the end of the first half, that it ended up being 36 (points) and it should’ve been a 27-point half,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “Those were good shots, they were big shots, and we’ve just got to make sure we know where she is all the time.”

Lumberton began the second half with an 11-4 run, which closed the St. Pauls lead to 40-29 with 2:40 left in the third quarter.

“That was probably the best third quarter we’ve played,” Johnson said. “Usually we’re a little slow in the third quarter, but we played a strong third quarter. Andrea (Brown), when she starts clicking, I think we’ll be able to go around her a little bit more. … But we came out energized, but I think that once again it comes down to our defense and just being able to lock in defensively.”

St. Pauls responded with an 8-0 run, with six of the points coming from Shipman, to take a 48-29 lead with 24 seconds left in the third and a 48-32 lead at the end of the period.

“I tell the team all the time, anybody you play, I don’t care if you beat them by 30 or 40, they’re going to have a run — it’s just what you do to stop the run and how you answer the run,” Thompson said. “We answered it pretty well, so everything worked out. Zhari had a big quarter to help with that. They started doing a box-and-1 on Jashontae, so I told (Shipman) she was going to have to step up, and she stepped up big for us.”

“Defense was a big part of our scoring,” Shipman said. “And rebounds, that really got us on our run.”

St. Pauls outscored Lumberton 11-7 in the fourth, with the Pirates getting no closer than a 14-point margin over the final eight minutes.

Harris finished with 21 points and five assists and Shipman had 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and six steals for the Bulldogs.

“I know my guard play is really good, and it’s been good for years at St. Pauls. You rely on what you’ve got, and I’ve got some special talent at guard, and they step up game in and game out.”

Ava Monroe added eight points and six rebounds for St. Pauls, Zakoreya Davis scored six points with 11 rebounds and Zalaya Gardner had four points with nine rebounds.

Brown scored 14 points with nine rebounds for the Pirates, Locklear had 12 points and Florence Ferguson and Charley Whitley each scored four points, with Ferguson grabbing five rebounds.

While St. Pauls did not know its championship-game opponent when it walked off the floor Friday afternoon, the Bulldogs knew some things would be the case for either potential opponent.

“We’re here, so now it’s up to us,” Thompson said. “It’s a conference foe, and a cross-(county) rival foe, and they’re an aggressive team. If we come out and play, we’ll be alright. We’ve got really good guard play; we just need to limit second-chance shots and we’ll be alright.”

Johnson says she’s seen lots of growth in Lumberton in the last “two or three games,” including the first-round win over Lake View on Wednesday, and hopes the Pirates can continue that in Saturday’s third-place game.

“We saw growth in the girls, and we saw them doing some things tonight that we’ve been asking them to do, and they’re going to keep rolling we’re going to keep getting better,” Johnson said. “It’s a quick turnaround for tomorrow’s game, and we’re going to be put the energy and emotion that we have from this game, and we’re going to put it in our game for tomorrow.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.