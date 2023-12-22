PEMBROKE — Once Elijah Melton steps onto the floor, he stands out among his Pinecrest boys basketball teammates.

His 6-foot-6 frame with broad shoulders helped him excel on the football field at wide receiver, and Friday in the semifinals of the Robeson County Shootout against St. Pauls, there was a lot more on the junior’s shoulders on both ends of the basketball court at UNC Pembroke.

“They expect me to be dominant and be a leader,” Melton said after the Patriots’ 63-49 win to advance to the tournament title game behind his double-double effort.

The Patriots become the first out-of-county boys team to make it to the championship game in the Shootout since Richmond in 2014. The Raiders’ run nine years ago was the last time a team out of Robeson County won the county’s signature Christmas tournament. Pinecrest plays either Red Springs or Fairmont at 8 p.m. at UNC Pembroke, while St. Pauls plays the loser of Red Springs and Fairmont in the third-place game at 4 p.m.

“We know what he can do in the paint whenever he does it,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said of Melton. “That was a shock to him a couple weeks ago. We won that ballgame, and now he knows. He’s a great kid. I think that helped him a lot when he sat down. He’s started to buy in and starting to listen.”

That shock came two weeks ago when Melton was benched for the second half of a game earlier this season. That was a moment of revelation for the Patriots’ post presence, and he has seen an offensive increase in the games since then, including 15 points and 12 rebounds with a trio of blocks against the Bulldogs.

“(Cole) told me that I needed to put the team first, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do the last couple of games,” Melton said. “After that, things started to get put together and we started winning games. Everybody scores when I put the team first. The chemistry is just there.”

The double-digit win for Pinecrest didn’t come without its offensive struggles. St. Pauls held Pinecrest without a point to take an 11-0 lead into the second quarter. Then turnovers started to mount for the Bulldogs, helping to start up its stagnant offense.

“I thought in the first quarter we came out with some energy and effort on the defensive side, and that was the difference there,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “We knew they were going to make shots. We knew they weren’t not going to make a field goal, but the second quarter we started with eight straight turnovers. That kind of spearheaded their run.”

Less than two minutes into the second quarter that St. Pauls lead had evaporated thanks to a 13-0 Pinecrest run to open the period. By halftime the Patriot advantage was out to 25-19.

“In the first quarter, we were shooting college 3s, NBA 3s and not doing what we wanted to do. We picked it up in the second half and battled back,” Cole said. “It happens. You just try to motivate them to play with more energy and maybe we will have a better start.”

Pinecrest’s offense had started to walk in the second quarter, and by the third the Patriots were out and running in transition. Several of those runouts were capped off by Melton rising up for a dunk over the Bulldogs defense.

“It’s great whenever I dunk the ball. It gets my team going and after I get my team going we can go on a run,” Melton said.

A dunk by London Ravenell to beat the third-quarter buzzer had the Bulldogs into a 47-34 hole entering the fourth quarter, and the fast-break scores for Pinecrest continued to mount up.

“I told them that in the locker room that the thing about this is we have another game tomorrow. We think about this game tonight, but we prepare as coaches and be ready to play either Red Springs or Fairmont,” Thompson said. “We don’t want to leave the tournament 1-2. There’s only going to be one team that’s going to be 3-0. We want to be a team that’s 2-1. At the end of the day, we’ve got to keep getting better and I thought that’s what we did today. I thought we had flashes, but we’ve got to put it all together.”

Markeon Fletcher led St. Pauls with 15 points, including a trio of first-half 3-pointers. Tyson Thompson finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, and Jordan Cook added 10 for the Bulldogs.

Behind the play of Melton, Jaden Saunders had 12 points, and Javion Saunders added 11 points for Pinecrest.

“We’ve got to come focused and ready to go,” Cole said.