CARY — Three Lumberton girls wrestlers took individual titles and the Pirates team finished third at the Sgt. Mark Adams Invitational Thursday in Cary.

Teresa Canady won the title at 114 pounds, Kylie Brigman won at 120 and Wyntergale Oxendine won at 235.

Canady, who is 19-0 on the season, pinned all three of her opponents, including Garner Magnet’s Addison Gore in the championship.

Brigman (17-1) pinned her first opponent in 16 seconds, won by a 10-3 decision over Hoke County’s Jianna Gomez in the semifinals then pinned Cleveland’s Addison Vindigni for the title.

Oxendine (16-0) also pinned all three opponents, with the longest match taking just one minute and 21 seconds, and beat Havelock’s Nyema George in the title match.

Nykira Purdie (100 pounds) and Janya Rolland (185) each finished third.

Naziya Hassan (120), Evelyn Ortiz (126), Lily Bell (126), Yahida Fricks (132) and Mili Martinez (165) also participated in the tournament for Lumberton but did not place.

Lady Rams wrestle at Mallard Creek

Three Purnell Swett wrestlers participated in the EB Memorial at Mallard Creek in Charlotte Thursday.

Brylie Wilkins (152) finished second, winning her first match by pin before losing by pin in the championship match against Avery County’s Lily Flores.

Yamile Lopez (100) and Savanah Oxendine (165) also competed but did not place.