Fairmont Golf Club news

2024 Collard Classic Tournament will be played on Monday, Jan. 1 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

The next Senior Shoot Out will be played this Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted the last two weeks include: Bradley Hamilton with a 68, Jeff Wishart 69, Mitch Grier 71, James Thompson 71, Barry Leonard 71, Andy Andrews 72, Tom Lee 72, Bert Thomas 73, Randy Williamson 73, Phillip Wallwork 73, Cliff Nance 73, Steve Pippin 73, Tommy Davis 73, Lonail Locklear 74, Butch Lennon 75, Tracey Hunt 76, Chris Hawk 76, Richard Coleman 76, Bob Antone 76, Brian Davis 77, Mark Madden 77, Randy Graham 77, Clay Huftstettler 78 and Tom Lee 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

John Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke were the winners of this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a round of 60, winning by 10 strokes over runners-up Danny Hunt and Herb Oxendine, who won a scorecard playoff for second place.

D.J. Jones and Knocky Thorndyke were the closest to the pin winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].