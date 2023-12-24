Members of the All-Tournament team were honored after Saturday’s Robeson County Shootout championship game. Pictured, from left, are Dillon’s Zamaurious Robertson, Lumberton’s Jaiden Shephard, Purnell Swett’s Collin Sampson and Fairmont’s Josiah Billings, Tyrek Thompson and Landon Cummings, the tournament MVP. All-Tournament selections not pictured include Pinecrest’s Elijah Melton and Javion Saunders, St. Pauls’ Tyson Thompson, Red Springs’ Kaedon Porter and Whiteville’s Amari Best.

The Fairmont team celebrates as Landon Cummings (10) dunks the ball in the final seconds of Saturday’s Robeson County Shootout championship game against Pinecrest in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — Fairmont junior forward Landon Cummings’ eyes quickly fixated to the rim after scooping up a loose ball near midcourt with seconds remaining in Saturday’s Robeson County Shootout boys championship game.

A few dribbles and a leap from the right side sent Cummings propelling for a dunk, with echoes of “Tornado” chants echoing around UNC Pembroke’s English Jones Center in the closing moments of Fairmont’s 52-39 win over Pinecrest.

“An exclamation point, that’s all I’ve got to say,” said Cummings, who was named the MVP of the Shootout after a 21-point night.

“I’ve been wanting this since I was a kid. I’ve been watching this tournament growing up my whole life.”

An exclamation point on the game for certain, but it also was punctuation to finish off a statement that Fairmont wanted to let the county know that it was back. The Shootout title is the eighth for Fairmont, tying Lumberton and Purnell Swett for the most in tournament history, and ended a six-year drought from the program.

“We’ve been down for a few years, we have. The last couple of years we’ve won eight (games) and then seven. Those seven were good wins,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said after winning his fourth title as a coach. “This win in the Shootout means a whole lot for our program going forward. It gave these guys some confidence, and it helped get the monkey off their back. It’s a good start for us going forward.”

Fairmont (9-1) had heard the murmurs from the rest of the county that the program was down, having gone four years without making an appearance in the Shootout title game. The negativity helped to meld the Golden Tornadoes.

“We heard it all. We’ve been through it all. We stuck together and became closer. We’ve been through a bunch of stuff as a team, and it just drew us closer,” Cummings said. “We’ve been dealing with a lot of disrespect, and we reminded people that this is our county.”

Cummings was Fairmont’s lone double-digit scorer in the win, posting five or more points in three of the four stanzas, and accounted for nearly half of the team’s points with 12 points in the first half. This title run started with a quiet night from the lanky junior with seven points in the win over Purnell Swett, and that’s when he started to let the game glow through him instead of forcing shots.

“He stayed focused throughout the whole process, even though a couple of times they tried to deny him the ball and did some box-and-one. He maintained his composure when they got a little physical with him. He was able to fight through that, and not force shots.” McNair said of Cummings. “I think he grew up in these games with more competition. He settled down and took the shots that was given to him.”

Saturday’s win over the Patriots showcased the depth and versatility of the Golden Tornadoes. Foul trouble kept starters Gabriel Washington and Josiah Billings off the court for extended periods of time. What went missing at times was Washington’s defensive prowess in the backcourt and Billings’ interior presence in the post to slow down Pinecrest’s commanding forward Elijah Melton. What came off the bench was 13 bench points in different spurts.

“I was so happy for those guys because I needed those guys to build their confidence up going into conference. Our conference is going to be tough this year,” McNair said.

Junior Kaiden Daniels had five points in the first half as part of the Golden Tornadoes building up an 18-10 lead early in the second quarter of the wire-to-wire victory. Junior A.J. Stephens scored all six of his points in the third quarter when Pinecrest (6-3) cut the lead down to five points on two occasions. Fairmont led 37-25 going into the fourth quarter, and the lead was never closer than seven points in the fourth quarter.

Pinecrest’s offense struggled to knock down shots. Even the free ones were hard to come by in the second half for the Patriots, going 2-for-12 at the charity stripe after halftime.

“It wasn’t fatigue,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said. “We’ve got to get better at shooting free throws. We shoot free throws every day. We’ve got to take free throws as something important, and in practice we don’t.”

Just like its slow start one day prior to St. Pauls in the semifinals, a sluggish start backed Pinecrest into a corner it couldn’t fight back from.

“Nothing taking away from Fairmont, but we didn’t come to play. We prepared them, and they didn’t show up,” Cole said. “I want to see guys ready to play. Right now, we are not there yet. I thought yesterday we were coming as one. We’ll get better, and we’ve got to take things seriously.”

Billings, even in his limited time in the contest, scored eight points and had eight rebounds. He was selected to the All-Tournament team, along with Tyrek Thompson.

Eight Golden Tornadoes found their name in the scorebook in the win playing without regular starter Issac McKellar. Moving forward, the trophy will look nice on the shelf, but the lessons learned could let conference opponents know that the Golden Tornadoes are back after single-digit wins the last three seasons.

“It’s going to be another dandy in this conference,” McNair said. “This right here was what we needed to propel us and our bench into the conference.”

Pinecrest’s scoring leaders were Zymire Spencer with nine points, and Azir Gillespie and Melton finished with eight points each. Melton pulled down 13 rebounds. Melton and Javion Saunders, who starred in the first two tournament games, were the All-Tournament selections for the Patriots, who played in the Shootout for the first time.

Fairmont, winners of eight straight, hosts Pine Forest on Jan. 3.

Jonathan Bym is the former sports editor of The Robesonian and currently serves as sports editor at The Pilot in Southern Pines.