PEMBROKE — The St. Pauls Bulldogs boys basketball team had one shot left to try and take down the Red Springs Red Devils — and trusted one man for the job. After an inbound pass to Jamir McMillan, the senior guard threw it up with 1.1 seconds remaining for a 3 and drained it at the buzzer to lift the Bulldogs past the Red Devils 48-46.

“I just told ‘em at this moment the game’s not over. The game is ours, we’re about to win it,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said he told his team during a timeout before the final play. “We drew up a play and Jamir got open and the rest is history.”

“It was a dropped play by (Red Springs),” McMillan said. “The play didn’t work, and it came to us. I don’t (know), it was amazing man, no words.”

The final play was set up by a sequence in the final 20 seconds including two jumped balls — with Red Springs (5-7) retaining possession on the first before St. Pauls (6-3) got it on the second — a basket with 2.7 seconds left to pull the Bulldogs to a 46-44 gap, and a stolen inbounds pass before the final timeout.

A back-and-forth game early on saw the Bulldogs and the Red Devils trade basket for basket with the Red Devils claiming the early advantage with a 12-9 lead. The back-and-forth action continued throughout the second quarter with St. Pauls gaining the advantage and taking the lead 21-17 heading into the half.

“We made minor adjustments; we switched up our coverage on defense a little bit,” Thompson said. “We wanted to make (Kaedon Porter) be more of a facilitator than a scorer. Make sure we didn’t lose their shooters and stuff, defensive wise we kind of picked it up and the started the second half and then we kind of went on a offensive low and I think that hindered our defense a little bit.”

The Bulldogs poured into their lead as the third quarter played on with the Red Devils keeping it close. Tied at 32-32, the Red Devils regained the lead on a 3-pointer by Makhi Arthur to go up 35-32 entering the fourth quarter. This would spark a Red Springs scoring run as they pushed their lead out to 42-36 with 3:44 remaining. Both sides traded basket for basket setting up that final sequence.

“I thought we kind of brought it in spurts,” Thompson said on his team’s intensity. “We shot terribly from the 3-point line, from the free-throw line, but when it mattered at the end our guys were resilient and they bounced back, and we were able to get the win. They could have easily folded.”

Tyson Thompson led the way for the Bulldogs finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks, earning All-Tournament honors. Markeon Fletcher followed with 10 points, McMillian finished the night with eight points and Theo Setzer had seven points.

“Jamir, our senior, made two big 3s for us at the end. So, you know I couldn’t be prouder of the guys,” Corey Thompson said. “The games are not over until the horn blows so it doesn’t matter if its two seconds or 0.1 seconds. We still got a chance to win.”

The Red Devils were led in scoring by Kaedon Porter with 14 points, five rebounds, Arthur with 13 points, four rebounds. Kohnner Oxendine finished the night with 12 points and two rebounds. Justice McMillian with four points, and Christopher Murray with two assists points to round out the scoring for the Red Devils

“ I like it better going into the tournament with a win instead of a loss. Coming into the Christmas break I told the guys that we didn’t win the championship and that was one of our goals. However, we can still go two and one in this tournament. So, our next approach is to take one game at a time and don’t get ahead of ourselves and worry about Scotland first and then play from there,” Thompson said.

The Bulldogs will jump into the West Bladen Christmas Tournament beginning Thursday when they take on Scotland in the first round with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m. Red Springs is off until a Jan. 5 nonconference game at Dillon.

Lumberton girls take down Red Devils

The Lumberton High School Pirates girls basketball team rolled to a win Saturday afternoon in the third-place game of the Robeson County Shootout. The Lady Pirates started fast and put on a scoring clinic taking down the Red Devils 56-34.

“I liked that the girls showed in spurts that they were really competing hard,” Lumberton girls coach Ivy Johnson said. “I liked that we were able to run through a little bit of things offensively that we always don’t get aa chance to do. So, it was good to see a little bit of leadership step up and show a bit more aggressiveness.”

The Pirates (2-6) started the game off with a 6-0 scoring run and extending their lead out to 11-3 before the Red Devils (1-8) cut the lead in half at 14-10. The Pirates put together a run to push their lead back out and take the 19-10 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Lady Pirates continued that run into the second quarter and continued to pour in their lead going into halftime with the 29-18 lead.

In the second half, the Pirates defense turned into offense as they held the Red Devils to only five points in the quarter while scoring 19 points. The Pirates from there controlled the pace of the game leading 48-23 at the end of the third quarter and kept the momentum going throughout the final eight minutes to seal the win.

“Just our energy that we played with, the energy that we came out with in the second half really set the tone for the rest of the second half and with what we were able to do,” Johnson said. “Just coming out focused and aggressive and I like that (Florence Ferguson) was a big part of that. She stepped up and was looking to be a scorer tonight.”

Ferguson led the way for the Pirates, finishing with 17 points and bringing down four rebounds. Gabby Locklear followed with 14 points and five rebounds and Charley Whitley finished the afternoon with 14 points and four rebounds. Andrea Brown finished with nine points and three rebounds, earning All-Tournament honors.

“When we come back from break, we are right into conference, and we’ve set a goal for ourselves in conference and we gotta be able to come in and be a different team,” Johnson said. “So, we got a quick week to turn around and I believe that we will be that different once we get into our conference play.”

All-Tournament selection Monica Washington had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Red Springs, and Nakira Hunt added seven points for the Red Devils.

The Pirates will start the second half of the season in the new year on Jan. 5 when they welcome Jack Britt to town. Red Springs plays a nonconference game the same day at Dillon.

Pirates top Whiteville boys for fifth

The Lumberton boys basketball team earned a 72-63 win over Whiteville in the Robeson County Shootout’s fifth-place game on Saturday behind a 24-point performance from Dimetrious Jones.

Whiteville led 15-15 at the end of a back-and-forth first quarter, and held a 24-21 lead late in the first half before Lumberton closed the half with a 7-0 spurt to take a 28-24 halftime lead, bolstered by Nate Lawson’s triple to close out the first-half scoring.

Lumberton opened up a 41-32 lead with 2:59 left in the third behind a 13-4 run sparked by three Jaiden Shephard baskets. Whiteville closed to a 42-41 gap after back-to-back 3s by Brycen Edwards, but the Pirates scored the last five points of the quarter to take a 47-41 lead to the fourth.

An Israel Perkins putback with 3:40 left gave Lumberton its largest lead at 59-48. Whiteville made a comeback bid late and got as close as 64-61 with just over a minute remaining, but Lumberton was 6-for-8 at the free-throw line in the final minute to seal the win.

Jaiden Shephard had 17 points with 11 rebounds for the Pirates, earning All-Tournament honors. Amare Jones scored 13 points, Nate Lawson netted eight points and Israel Perkins had seven points with eight rebounds.

Amari Best scored 20 points with eight rebounds and was Whiteville’s All-Tournament selection. Deshaun Shipman scored 12 points, Brycen Edwards and Zayshaun Bennett each scored eight points and Justin Ward had seven.

Purnell Swett’s Collin Sampson and Dillon’s Zamaurious Robertson also earned All-Tournament selections.

Lake View edges Lady Rams

The Lake View girls basketball team defeated Purnell Swett 55-50 in the fifth-place game of the Robeson County Shootout Saturday as the Wild Gators staved off a late comeback bid by the Rams.

Lake View (8-1) led 51-40 with two minutes remaining before a Jayda Dial 3-pointer and two Alexis Locklear free throws quickly narrowed the Wild Gators’ lead to 51-45. Lake View made just two of its next four free-throw attempts, while Niyah Locklear made a layup and Jayda Dial hit another triple to pull Purnell Swett (3-5) within three at 53-50 with 12 seconds left.

Gwendasia Page, though, hit both free-throw attempts on the next possession to seal the win for Lake View.

Lake View led 17-8 after the first quarter and 30-22 at halftime. The Rams pulled to within four early in the third quarter, at 30-26, Lake View stretched the lead to 37-27, Purnell Swett got back within five at 40-35 and Lake View led 44-35 at the end of the third.

Jaleya Ford scored 23 points for Lake View and Page had 20 points with 10 rebounds, earning All-Tournament honors.

Dial finished with 17 points for the Rams; All-Tournament selection Niyah Locklear had 11 points with 18 rebounds and Alexis Locklear scored 10 points with nine rebounds.

Dillon’s Treasure Davis and Whiteville’s Elayzia Dawson also earned All-Tournament selections.