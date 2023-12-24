Members of the Robeson County Shootout girls All-Tournament team take a picture after Saturday’s championship game. Pictured, from left, are Fairmont’s Niah Smith, Lumberton’s Andrea Brown, Red Springs’ Monica Washington, St. Pauls’ Jashontae Harris and Zhariana Shipman, Purnell Swett’s Niyah Locklear, Fairmont’s Miah Smith and Taniya Simms, the tournament MVP. All-Tournament selections not pictured include Lake View’s Gwendasia Page, Dillon’s Treasure Davis and Whiteville’s Elayzia Dawson.

Fairmont’s Jaliyah Stephens (20), head coach Marcus Thompson, right, and other members of the Golden Tornadoes team celebrate after winning Saturday’s Robeson County Shootout championship game in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — The last time the Fairmont girls basketball team won the Robeson County Shootout — the program’s only prior championship in the 30-year history of the girls tournament — was in 2006. Taniya Simms had been born earlier that year.

Saturday night, she and the Golden Tornadoes finally brought home Shootout title No. 2.

Fairmont broke away from St. Pauls late after a back-and-forth finale to win 56-46 to claim the Shootout triumph.

“I told the girls to stay humble, but it’s exciting to see the hard work, it pays off,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. We give glory to God — anybody can tear an ACL, break a hip, and I just feel like we have to give glory to God, because that game could’ve gone any way, but I’m grateful that we are the winners and we are the champions.”

For a group of girls who were born in or around the year of Fairmont’s last girls Shootout championship — and who grew up watching the program struggle through a stretch of barren seasons through much of their youth — it’s the realization of a goal that’s been building as the program has reemerged in the last five years under Thompson.

“It was on our list to win (the Shootout),” Simms said. “It might wasn’t on coach’s list, but it was on our list to win it, so we had to give our all to win. I’m glad we pulled through … (It took) confidence, and to be able to control the ball. I give props to St. Pauls, they’re a good team. And our team just responded to everything they gave us, and we just ran with it. I’m thankful for my girls.”

Simms, a junior forward, scored 26 points with nine rebounds, scoring not just in the post but on the perimeter with three 3-pointers, earning tournament MVP honors.

“She went bananas,” Marcus Thompson said. “She showed everybody that she’s not just a post player, and that’s what I’ve been waiting for. I’ve been waiting for her to get a chance to show that. She’s a special talent, and I continue to tell her every day, we’ve just got to work on the person Taniya, and learn how to play when there’s so much going on. She played hard, and she pulled us up.”

Fairmont (10-1) sealed the victory with its defense down the stretch. After a frantic span of just over one minute in which both sides hit three field goals early in the fourth, with 15 total points scored in the stretch, St. Pauls (6-2) was held without a field goal the rest of the game.

“The defense was tough, and we hang our hat on it,” Marcus Thompson said. “If we don’t have that, we don’t have anything else. I don’t care if the shots are going in or not, if we don’t have that, we don’t have anything.”

St. Pauls led 44-43 after a Zariah Locklear layup with 5:59 to go; neither team scored for the next three minutes, before Simms hit a layup at the 2:52 mark that gave Fairmont a 45-44 lead that it never gave back.

After Fairmont’s Niah Smith put back her own miss to go up 47-44 and Zhariana Shipman hit one free throw for St. Pauls with 1:56 left to make it 47-45, Simms hit a layup as she was fouled, then added the free throw, to give the Golden Tornadoes a 50-45 edge at the 1:46 mark.

“We needed that, definitely,” Simms said. “I just felt like there was somebody behind me, so I just dribbled to the basket, scored, and-1 — and we all got happy.”

Jashontae Harris hit a free throw on the next St. Pauls possession to cut the lead to 50-46, but that would ultimately be the Bulldogs’ final point; Fairmont’s Miah Smith and Niah Smith combined to go 5-for-6 at the stripe in the final 44 seconds to clinch the win and the Shootout title.

“Turnovers, missed opportunities and free throws (made the difference),” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “That’s been our Achilles heel; there’s been a couple of games we’ve been able to get by with, but closing the game — I’ve been emphasizing that a lot lately, situational basketball.”

Harris scored 30 points with seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, doing so after it looked like she could be lost for the night with an apparent back injury just minutes into the game and was helped off the floor. But she quickly returned to the game, doing so with St. Pauls in a 9-0 hole.

“I told (Harris) last night, just be you — and that’s her,” Jaymar Thompson said. “She’s just special. There’s some stuff we need to work on, but she’s one of those — and we’ve been blessed with a couple — but she’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime type (players). She can score from any level.”

“I do think psychologically they thought (Harris) was gone, so they relaxed, but then she popped back in and she’s playing like nothing’s wrong,” Marcus Thompson said. “She’s a special talent, but I’ll take my seven, eight, nine and we’ll play. But that game could’ve gone either way.”

St. Pauls closed to a 13-8 deficit after one quarter, but after Miah Smith hit a 3 the Golden Tornadoes led 17-8. That’s when Harris caught fire, scoring 17 second-quarter points with four 3s and leading a 19-5 run that gave St. Pauls a 27-22 lead with 1:36 left in the half. Locklear and Simms each hit two free throws late to pull Fairmont within a point at the break, 27-26.

“(Harris) is amazing — there’s nothing you can do,” Marcus Thompson said. “When you have the green light like she has, those shooters are the most dangerous. … She’s an amazing player, and you can never be too familiar with her.”

Taniya Simms and sister Myasia Simms hit back-to-back baskets to give Fairmont a 31-27 lead early in the third; St. Pauls took the lead back at 33-31 after a Zalaya Gardner layup, Fairmont went back up 36-33 after layups by Niah Smith and Taniya Simms and the Bulldogs tied it at 36-36 at the end of the third after three late free throws.

The frantic early-fourth-quarter stretch included St. Pauls 3s from Zhariana Shipman and Harris and a layup by Ava Monroe, as well as Taniya Simms’ third triple of the game; St. Pauls led 44-41 at the time of Monroe’s basket, which would ultimately be the team’s last field goal.

“It just didn’t fall for us, the ball could have fallen either way,” Jaymar Thompson said. “And not taking anything away from Marcus and Fairmont; they played a heck of a game. And that’s what a championship game is supposed to look like … it’s supposed to be who’s going to execute down at the end, who’s going to make free throws, and they did both.”

Niah Smith scored 11 points for Fairmont and Miah Smith added seven, with both earning All-Tournament selections. Myasia Simms had 10 rebounds for the Golden Tornadoes.

Shipman scored eight points with five rebounds and earned an All-Tournament nod alongside Harris. Monroe scored five points with eight rebounds and Zakoreya Davis had eight rebounds.

Fairmont plays Thursday at Ashley; St. Pauls will play in another holiday tournament beginning Wednesday.

The Golden Tornadoes and Bulldogs, who shared the Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season title last season with losses only to each other, meet Jan. 19 in Fairmont and Feb. 6 in St. Pauls.

