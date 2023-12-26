PEMBROKE — One Fairmont basketball program has been arguably the best in Robeson County over the last three decades, and has made a habit of celebrating Christmas with a Robeson County Shootout championship.

The other has often been an afterthought, with only one previous Shootout title.

Saturday night, both got to hoist the Shootout trophy. This year, Fairmont is the epicenter of Robeson County basketball.

“That win is so big for our program, and our girls program, and our town,” Fairmont boys basketball coach Montrell McNair said. “Not just the school, but for our town also, because we needed that.”

While it marks the second time in three years a school has won both Shootout titles in the same year, this is only the fifth time in total that it’s happened; Fairmont joins Lumberton in 2000 and 2008, Whiteville in 2004 and Purnell Swett in 2021 in sweeping the Shootout’s championship Saturday.

“This is for the city right here, this is for Fairmont,” boys tournament MVP Landon Cummings said. “The girls, I don’t know the last time they won, so it’s a real big win for our program.”

Both titles solidify a rise within each program, with the Golden Tornadoes boys rapidly ascending to the top after a couple of down years, while the girls won their first title since 2006 after five years of consistent growth under Marcus Thompson.

Fairmont’s boys won seven games last season; Saturday’s 52-39 win over Pinecrest for the Shootout title was the team’s ninth win within its first 10 games to start the 2023-24 season.

“We’ve been down a few years, we have,” McNair said. “The last couple years we won eight and then seven. Those seven were good wins; that 7-18 team was one of my better 7-18 teams, they were pretty good and lost a lot of close games. But this win in the Shootout means a lot for our program going forward. And it gives these guys some confidence — we got the monkey off our back. … It’s a good start for us.”

The Shootout field looked wide open entering the week — but the Golden Tornadoes emerged from the pack, with a blowout win over Purnell Swett in the first round and a semifinal win over Red Springs before Saturday’s title tilt.

After chatter surrounding who the best team in the field may be — including a quote by another coach in this very publication saying their team and Pinecrest were the two best in the field — McNair felt his team had stated its case resoundingly on the court.

“If that’s the best team, then Fairmont just beat the best team in the Shootout,” McNair said. “We stepped up to the challenge and we answered the bell, and we proved that we were the best team in the Shootout.”

In doing so, they return to a familiar place, even if it’s a place they haven’t resided in for a few years, as the county’s best basketball team.

“I feel like a lot of people forgot this is really our county,” Cummings said. “A lot of people forgot that, a lot of disrespect has been going on the last few years. We reminded everybody we’re on top.”

While the Golden Tornadoes boys program is familiar with winning — their eighth Shootout title ties Lumberton and Purnell Swett for the most all-time — the girls program has been on that mountaintop far less. The Lady Tornadoes’ only previous Robeson County Shootout title came in 2006.

The program has steadily risen under Thompson, including a share of the Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season title and a third-round playoff appearance last season. Now, they’re 10-1 and can return home to Fairmont with some hardware from the Shootout for the first time in nearly two decades after Saturday’s 56-46 win over St. Pauls.

“I know it’s nothing that I’ve done on own — it’s God and these young ladies,” Thompson said. “Every year it gets better, but it’s because — it’s the obedience, it’s showing up, it’s trusting that hard work pays off. It’s the lifting — we don’t got a lot of girls — but it’s the running we do during the summer, during the fall.”

Fairmont’s girls beat the Bulldogs team with which they shared the conference crown last season — and who they’ll face at least two more times this winter, in battles that should once again have major SAC title implications.

The boys team will enter conference play with just as much momentum, as it looks to reconquer another peak it once frequently held.

After both the Tornadoes boys and girls have been looked down upon for a period, everyone now has a different perspective when watching Fairmont — looking up at the best.

