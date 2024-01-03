NEWBERRY, S.C. — Ninth-ranked and visiting UNC Pembroke rattled off six straight wins to put Newberry out of striking distance and help secure a 27-15 win in Conference Carolinas wrestling action Tuesday night inside Eleazer Arena.

The Braves (7-3, 3-1 CC) moved to 7-11 all-time against the Wolves (3-2, 3-1 CC), and have now taken five of the last six duals in the matchup.

UNCP’s Logan Robinson got the Braves on the board at 133 pounds with a 13-7 decision, while Avery Buonocore followed with a pin in the 141-pound bout to give the Black & Gold the lead for good. Seventh-ranked 149 pounder Jake Piccirill tasted victory with a dominating 13-1 major decision over 9th-ranked Devan Moore to make it 13-4 Braves.

Sixth-ranked 157 pounder and reigning Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Week, Keegan Roberson, stayed hot with a 15-0 tech. fall win, while Caleb Grau followed it up with a 12-3 major decision in the 165 pound match. Second-ranked 174-pounder Scott Joll stayed perfect on the year with a 17-2 technical-fall victory to close out the scoring for the Braves.

The Braves will now head north this weekend as they take part in the Pitt-Johnstown hosted Mountain Cat Duals. UNCP is scheduled to face No. 16 Grand Valley State, No. 11 Pitt-Johnstown and Frostburg State. The first dual is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m., with the second and third dual matches scheduled for 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively.