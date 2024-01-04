Fairmont’s Naishon Davis (12) and A.J. Stephens, center, and Pine Forest’s Dwayne Johnson (1) battle for a rebound during Wednesday’s game in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — The way to close a basketball game successfully is to take care of the basketball, get key and timely rebounds and make free throws down the stretch.

The Fairmont boys basketball team struggled with all three in the closing minutes of Wednesday’s nonconference game against Pine Forest, allowing the Trojans to bus back north with a 56-53 win.

“That was a big difference, as far as the turnover margin, the 50-50 balls; they beat us to all those tonight when it counted, when it mattered,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “Rebounding wise, we didn’t do a good job of grabbing them, pulling them in and being strong with the basketball, and it hurt us tonight.”

The most conspicuous example of rebounding concerns for Fairmont (9-2) came on a sequence just inside the final minute. After Kaiden Filmore hit one free throw to give the Golden Tornadoes a 53-52 lead, Pine Forest (6-3) missed on the other end, but got an offensive rebound leading to two free throws by Jaderion Chance. Both free throws were missed, but Nehemiah McDonald rebounded the second and made a putback to give the Trojans a 54-53 lead with 48 seconds left.

Fairmont turned the ball over on its next possession, and McDonald hit one of two free throws with 16.8 seconds to go. The Golden Tornadoes had an opportunity to tie the game with three seconds left, but couldn’t convert; McDonald hit one more free throw to create the final three-point margin.

The Golden Tornadoes had just one field goal over the final five minutes, but had plenty of chances at the free-throw line. But Fairmont was 6-for-10 at the stripe over the final 4:02 after it was 7-for-8 over the first 3 1/2 quarters.

“That was key down the stretch … that’s pretty bad to finish a game,” McNair said. “You’ve got to close out a game, and tonight we didn’t do a good job closing.”

Naishon Davis hit a jumper with 2:35 to go that put Fairmont up 50-45. Fredrick Logan scored a layup-and-1 for Pine Forest and Chance hit two free throws to get within a point at 51-50, and after one Golden Tornadoes free throw by Issac McKellar, Pine Forest’s Dwayne Johnson scored the rock with a floater to tie the score at 52-52 with 1:26 to go.

Pine Forest led 36-33 after an Angelo Jones layup with 2:38 left in the third, but Fairmont took a 39-36 lead by the end of the period with six straight points scored by Davis; he also scored the team’s three field goals in the third quarter, and by the time he hit a layup with 5:35 to go, the Golden Tornadoes led 45-38.

Davis scored 15 of Fairmont’s 18 points over an eight-minute stretch; he finished the game with 20 points and six rebounds.

“That was big for us,” McNair said of Davis’ dominant stretch. “We needed everything that he did for us, because we were struggling offensively and he just stepped in and started making plays for us. We needed every play that he made, and that’s what he’s been doing all year.”

After the Davis-led stretch, though, Pine Forest outscored Fairmont 18-8 over the last 5:09.

Neither team led by more than four points at any point during the first half. Fairmont took a 17-13 lead at the end of the first quarter after finishing the period on a 9-2 run; the Golden Tornadoes led 27-25 at halftime after an Issac McKellar putback gave them the lead with 12 seconds left in the second quarter.

McDonald scored Pine Forest’s first nine points of the third quarter to give the Trojans a 34-31 lead before Davis’ own personal run.

Behind Davis, McKellar scored 12 points for Fairmont, Landon Cummings had seven points with eight rebounds, Filmore scored six points and Josiah Billings grabbed 10 rebounds.

McDonald scored a game-high 23 points with 11 rebounds, Johnson netted 12 points and Chance had seven points and seven rebounds for the Trojans.

Fairmont’s first game since winning the Robeson County Shootout pitted the Golden Tornadoes against the Cumberland County Holiday Classic champions in Pine Forest. While Fairmont ultimately took a disappointing loss, McNair hopes the team learns from and improves as the result of the defeat, with conference play on the horizon.

“It’s going to make us better,” McNair said. “We’re going to bond a little bit more as a team, and we’re definitely going to do a much better job of rebounding.”

Fairmont plays next on Thursday, Jan. 11 at Cape Fear before opening Southeastern Athletic Conference league play the next night at Midway.

Rams drop conference opener

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team lost its United-8 Conference opener in a 57-53 decision Wednesday at home against Gray’s Creek.

Purnell Swett (2-5, 0-1 United-8) led 12-11 after the first quarter and Gray’s Creek (1-6, 1-0 United-8) led 23-22 at halftime. The Rams took a 38-37 lead at the end of the third quarter before the Bears held a 20-15 fourth-quarter advantage to earn the win.

Collin Sampson scored 12 points with two assists and three steals for Purnell Swett, Jodi Freeman had eight points and seven rebounds and Raymond Cummings scored seven points.

Elijah Jones scored 14 points to lead Gray’s Creek, Quion Andrews scored 13, Deante Wike had eight and Ashton Dorsey scored seven.

The game was a makeup after it was postponed from its original date in December; the girls game between the teams was played as scheduled last month.

Purnell Swett hosts conference foe Cape Fear on Friday.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.