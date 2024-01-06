PEMBROKE — If basketball is a game of runs, sometimes it’s not the ebbs and flows of back-and-forth runs that define a game, but instead one run that is so massive it’s difficult for the opposition to overcome.

Cape Fear made such a run against Purnell Swett Friday.

The Colts scored 21 straight over a run spanning from late in the first quarter to midway through the second, building a lead they would maintain in a 65-34 win over the homestanding Rams.

“We couldn’t get stops,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “I thought we came out well in the first quarter, kind of nip and tuck, and then we took some questionable shots, trying to live by the 3. They got some long rebounds, they got some runouts, and we just couldn’t get stops. (Connor Moore), their shooters got going there, and they’re a good, well-balanced team, and I just thought we didn’t play defense. … We didn’t get stops when we needed them, and it’s kind of tough to recover from a 21-0 run.”

Purnell Swett (2-6, 0-2 United-8 Conference) held a 12-7 lead late in the first quarter, but by the end of the run was in a 28-12 deficit with 3:09 left in the half.

A Moore 3-pointer for Cape Fear (4-6, 1-1 United-8) made it a 12-10 game and closed the first-quarter scoring. Rico McDonald hit a triple 20 seconds into the second quarter, and after five points in quick succession by Mekhai Coleman continued the run, Arrington Kee hit 3s on back-to-back possessions to complete the 21-point streak.

Moore hit another 3 and a layup over the rest of the half, with Tyler Eavenson also scoring two baskets, while Purnell Swett ended a stretch of over nine minutes without a field goal with a jumper by Collin Sampson at the 1:12 mark, and Cape Fear took a 37-18 halftime lead.

Cape Fear outscored Purnell Swett 30-6 over the last 9:01 of the half, hitting five 3-pointers in the stretch and eight for the game.

“They played well, shot it well, and we couldn’t match,” Jeremy Sampson said. “I think we tried to match them 3 for 3, but we just don’t have that personnel.”

The Rams’ offensive struggles continued with just one field goal in the third quarter, a 3 by Jeremiah Barnes. Cape Fear outscored Purnell Swett 18-8 in the quarter and took a 55-26 lead at the end of the period.

Purnell Swett’s offensive woes eased slightly in the fourth, with four baskets including two by Raymond Cummings, fbut the Rams never got closer than a 29-point deficit.

Moore scored 18 points to lead the Colts, McDonald had 13, Kee added 11 and Coleman netted seven.

Collin Sampson scored 10 points to pace Purnell Swett, all in the first half. Tim Locklear scored seven points and Jeremiah Barnes had five, but a season-long search for scoring to supplement Sampson proved pivotal again for the Rams offensively.

“We’ve got to find that one kid that can step up,” Jeremy Sampson said. “I told Collin, we can’t live and die by 20, 30 points (from him), we’ve got to have balance. We don’t have a lot of bigs, but our guards have got to step up.”

The Rams hosts South View next Friday.

Angel scores 38 as Colts top Lady Rams

Cape Fear star point guard Jayda Angel scored 17 points in two separate quarters, totaling 38 points on the night, leading the Colts to a 72-41 win over Purnell Swett in Friday’s United-8 Conference matchup in Pembroke.

Angel scored 17 points in the first quarter, then did it again in the third quarter, bringing her total for the game to 38 points. She played about five minutes during the fourth quarter, with sights on both a 40-point game and tying or passing her existing career high of 41, but did not score in the final period; she scored 30-plus points for the seventh consecutive game.

Purnell Swett (3-6, 1-1 United-8) led briefly at 5-4 and 7-6 in the first quarter on the strength of four early points by Niyah Locklear. Cape Fear (9-0, 2-0 United-8) outscored the Rams 20-6 over the rest of the quarter, with Angel scoring 13 of the Colts’ points in the run, to take a 26-13 lead at the end of the opening stanza.

Cape Fear led 42-28 at halftime after a relatively even second quarter; the Colts then outscored the Rams 21-4 in the third period behind Angel’s second big quarter, with a personal 12-0 by by Angel to end the period, and Cape Fear took a 63-32 lead to the fourth.

Teralyn Harris scored 11 points for Cape Fear and Aniyah Jones and Kayia Starling each added eight.

Niyah Locklear led Purnell Swett with 15 points and Jayda Dial scored seven.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.