LUMBERTON — Jack Britt’s Ryan Lord scored on a putback with 0.2 seconds left to give the Buccaneers a 48-47 win over Lumberton in Friday’s United-8 Conference boys basketball game.

Lumberton (6-6, 1-1 United-8) had taken the lead after a 12-0 run over the last half of the fourth quarter; the Pirates trailed 46-35 before the stretch, cut the lead to 46-44 on an Amare Jones 3 and then tied the game with two Dimetrious Jones free throws with 49 seconds to go. Isreal Perkins hit a free throw to give Lumberton a one-point advantage with 25 seconds remaining.

Jack Britt (7-5, 2-0 United-8) was tied 11-11 with Lumberton after the first quarter, and after a Pirates basket in the opening moments of the second quarter Lumberton did not score again for the last 7:32 of the half, with Jack Britt going on an 8-0 run to take a 19-13 halftime lead.

The Buccaneers led 37-28 at the end of the third quarter.

Dimetrious Jones led Lumberton with 20 points, Amare Jones scored seven, Jaiden Shephard scored six points with six rebounds and Perkins also had six points. Chris Hammonds pulled down six rebounds.

Tysean Major scored 22 points for Jack Britt and J’yden McMillan had 10 points. Dominic Royer had 10 rebounds and Lord grabbed six.

Lady Pirates fall to Jack Britt

The Lumberton girls basketball team took a 50-42 setback in Friday’s United-8 Conference contest against Jack Britt.

Lumberton (2-7, 0-2 United-8) started the game on a 7-0 run, holding Jack Britt (8-2, 2-0 United-8) scoreless for nearly four minutes to start the game, and the Pirates led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates stretched their lead to 16-8 with 5:54 left in the half before the Buccaneers closed the half on a 12-0 run to take a 20-16 intermission lead.

Jack Britt held Lumberton to one field goal in the third quarter, an Andrea Brown field goal in the opening minute, and the Buccaneers outscored the Pirates 20-4 in the period to take a 40-21 lead to the fourth.

Lumberton outscored Jack Britt 21-10 in the fourth, but never got closer than the final eight-point margin.

Brown had 13 points and nine rebounds for Lumberton, Charley Whitley netted eight points, Florence Ferguson scored seven points with 12 rebounds and BreAndrea Glover had seven points.

Dezzy Clark scored 18 points for Jack Britt, Aaliyah McRae scored 11 points and Keara Duncan had 12 rebounds.

Lumberton hosts South View on Thursday.

Dillon defeats Red Springs

The Red Springs boys basketball team lost Friday’s nonconference game at Dillon (South Carolina) by a 60-50 final score.

Dillon (8-4), who won its sixth straight game after going two-and-out in the Robeson County Shootout, took a 21-13 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 35-21 at halftime after outscoring Red Springs (5-8) 14-5 in the second quarter. Red Springs closed to a 47-35 margin at the end of the third quarter.

Kaedon Porter scored 27 points for Red Springs, Makhi Arthur had nine and Justice McMillan scored eight.

Ta’norre Monroe led the Wildcats with 17 points, Shawn Samuel scored 10, Jamarion Fling had eight and Zamaurious Robertson added seven.

In the girls game, Dillon beat the Red Devils 61-37.

Red Springs opens Southeastern Athletic Conference play next Friday at St. Pauls.