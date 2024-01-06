Fairmont Golf Club news

Elvin Mathews, Elvin Mathews III, David Mathews and Todd Mathews were the winners of the Collard Classic played on New Year’s Day. The second flight was won by Matt Lassiter, Mark Lassiter, Brook Gehrke and Tad Wood. Jeff Dahl, Elliott Davis, Allen Bowen and Steve Recker were the winners of the third flight. Brandon Tigert, Al Almond, Joey Todd and Jacob Thompson were closest to the pin winners.

Bob Antone and Knocky Thorndyke were the winners in this week’s Senior Shoot Out with a six-stroke victory over Keith Cox and David DeCarlo. Bob Antone was the closest to the pin winner.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Bert Thomas with a 70, Mitch Grier 71, Joe Marks 71, Brian Haymore 71, Richie Chmura 71, Andy Andrews 71, Brian Davis 71, Mark Lassiter 71, Butch Lennon 73, James Thompson 73, Vince Powers 73, Jeff Broadwell 74, Ray Lewis 75, Mike Graham 75, Steve Pippin 75, Tommy Davis 75, Donald Arnette 75, Bob Antone 75, Danny Glasscock 76, Randy Graham 76, Kirk Hamilton 76 and Chris Barfield 76.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

