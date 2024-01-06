PEMBROKE — The saying is likely as old as basketball itself: it’s a much easier game when the ball goes in the basket.

Through the first six minutes of the second half Saturday, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team couldn’t miss, and their opponents from Converse couldn’t make one against the Braves defense.

The resulting run turned a one-point halftime margin into a comfortable and convincing win over a quality opponent very quickly for the Braves, who finished the afternoon with a 90-60 victory over the visiting Valkyries.

“The second half I thought we buckled down, we forced them into some tough shots, and we got some momentum from our defense to our offense,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “When we share the basketball like that, it makes a huge difference, and so I thought we really shared the ball on the offensive end, which continued to get that good energy up.”

UNCP (10-3, 4-0 Conference Carolinas) outscored Converse (9-4, 3-2 CC) 22-3 over the opening stretch of the second half, turning a 32-31 advantage at intermission into a 54-34 lead at the 14:09 mark.

Bradlee Haskell and Nygell Verdier opened the run with back-to-back 3-pointers. After C.J. Jamison hit a triple of his own for Converse, the Braves scored seven more baskets with an additional free throw in a span of just over 3 1/2 minutes, including six points from Elijah Cobb and five from JaJuan Carr in the span.

UNCP was 9-for-11 from the field over the first six minutes of the second half, while Converse was 1-for-8 in the span, unable to match the Braves’ defensive intensity.

“They missed some of the tough shots that they made in the first half,” Richards said. “I think they missed a couple of those, and then we capitalized on them. We got out in transition a little bit. … The more we can get the ball out in transition, the more we can share the ball in the halfcourt and the more we can utilize that energy from our defense, which I thought we did — getting stops really energized us tonight, which is something we’ve been working on all year, to get that energy from our defense, and that makes our offense so much better.”

After a brief stretch with no scoring from either team, Haskell hit another 3 with 12:02 left to extend the Braves’ lead to 57-34.

While the Braves’ offense wasn’t as hot for the rest of the game, their defense allowed them to keep the Valkyries at an arms length the rest of the way, leading by no less than 19 points for the duration of the game.

“We know that their offense is a lot of movement and if you’re caught sleeping they can backdoor you at any time, so our focus was just picking up the intensity with ball pressure and things like that, just making them uncomfortable the best we can,” Haskell said.

UNCP also started the game with a run, leading 15-6 at the 13:48 mark after triples from both Haskell and Carr and two baskets by Verdier. Converse responded with a 21-7, making three 3s in the span, with Uzziah Dawkins scoring 10 on his way to a 15-point first half.

Javonte Waverly hit two baskets and Haskell and Verdier each hit 3s for the Braves to lead a 10-2 run, taking a 32-29 lead, before Dawkins scored on a last-second basket to end the half with UNCP leading 32-31.

“Usually I go in there screaming if we’re not guarding, but I was like, I’m not mad about about how they’re scoring because they’re scoring in ways that our scouting report says we want them to score,” Richards said. “A great offensive team like Converse, you can’t take everything away; you’ve got to allow them to do something, because you can’t guard everything. The thing I’ll give the guys credit for is in the second half we didn’t change up our level of intensity; I thought it actually increased in the second half, which made a huge difference.

Carr finished with a game-high 20 points and had five rebounds for UNCP.

“We definitely have a lot of confidence in each other, making sure everybody got involved in off-ball movement and setting everybody up,” Carr said.

Haskell added 19 points with three assists for the Braves.

“We were able to get open looks, because when we threw it inside, they doubled the post, so we just moved without the ball and we knocked down open shots,” Haskell said.

Verdier had 15 points, Cobb had 10 points and eight rebounds, Jamarvious Jones netted nine points and Josh Berenbaum scored seven points with six rebounds.

Dawkins did not score after his strong first half and finished with 15 points, which led the Valkyries. Jamison scored 11 points and Malcolm Morgan had nine.

The Braves head to Chowan for a Conference Carolinas East Division contest on Wednesday.

“We can’t be satisfied with what we did tonight, because we’re going to Chowan next, and Chowan is playing as well as anybody in the country is right now,” Richards said. “That’ll be a knock-down, drag-out physical fight, so the last thing we need is to get complacent.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.