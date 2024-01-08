JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The UNC Pembroke wrestling team suffered two defeats to nationally-ranked squads on Saturday at the Pitt-Johnstown hosted Mountain Cat Duals. UNCP’s final dual against Frostburg State was canceled due to inclement weather in the area.

The Braves will hit the mat again Saturday, Jan. 13 as they return home to host Coker, Allen, and Davis & Elkins for a quad meet. Wrestling action will begin at 1 p.m. on Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

No. 16 Grand Valley State beat the Braves 24-13. Logan Robinson win at 133 pounds, followed by Avery Buonocore’s major decision victory in the 141 pound bout put the Braves ahead 7-4. Caleb Grau recorded a victory at 165 pounds, while second-ranked 174 pounder Scott Joll followed with another win to remain perfect on the year to cut the deficit to 14-13, but the Lakers notched decision victories in the final three bouts to close out the match.

The Braves also lost 36-8 against event host No. 11 Pitt-Johnstown. Buonocore went home with a two-win day after a thrilling 11-10 victory at 141 pounds, while Joll moved to 18-0 on the year after recording a 17-2 tech. fall win at 174 pounds. The Mountain Cats would take the other eight matches.