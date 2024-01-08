Members of the Lumberton girls wrestling team take a group photo after finishing second at the Carolina Duals Saturday in Leland.

LELAND — Lumberton’s boys won the event title and the Lady Pirates finished second at the Carolina Duals hosted by North Brunswick on Saturday.

The Pirate boys earned dual wins over Hoggard, West Carteret and Ashley to sweep the field.

Hoggard provided the toughest matchup for the Pirates, with Lumberton winning 39-33. Cameron Karshner (138 pounds), Matthew Foil (157), Bryce Ivey (165), James Ellison (175) and Jackson Buck (190) each won by pin for the Pirates. Damicquen Powell (120) won by 11-6 decision for Lumberton, Avery McNeil (215) won by 7-2 decision and Jalen Terry-Winston (285) won 2-1 in a tiebreaker. Hoggard won with four pins, one forfeit and one decision.

The Pirates beat West Carteret 49-27. Powell (120) pinned his opponent in just 11 seconds; Foil (157), Ivey (165), Ellison (175) and McNeil (215) also win with pins, Buck (190) and Terry-Winston (285) won in forfeits, Christian Jones (106) won by a 14-3 major decision and Trenyce Campbell-Bethea (126) won in a 7-4 decision.

Lumberton also swept Ashley 78-0, with 13 wins by forfeit and one double forfeit.

Foil earned his 150th career win during the event, becoming the second Pirates wrestler to hit the mark, just days after Buck became the first.

The Lady Pirates won three matches and lost to Laney in a tiebreaker in their runner-up finish.

The most competitive of Lumberton’s three wins was a 42-18 victory over South Brunswick. The Pirates got pins from Nykira Purdie (107), Kylie Brigman (120), Lily Bell (132) and Wyntergale Oxendine (235), while Teresa Canady (114), Yahida Fricks (126) and Janya Rolland (185) each won by forfeit. South Brunswick’s three wins each came by forfeit.

Lumberton swept North Brunswick 39-0, with only two contested matches. Oxendine (235) won with a pin and Purdie (100) won by decision, with five more Pirates winning by forfeit.

The Pirates also beat Heide Trask 36-6, with three contested matches in the dual. Canady (120), Brigman (126) and Rolland (185) each won by pin, with four more Pirates winning by fofeit and Heide Trask’s one win coming by forfeit.

Against Laney, each team scored 36 points in the match before Laney won an additional point with a tiebreaker, based on which team lost the most matches by forfeit. Purdie (100), Canady (114), Brigman (120), Bell (132) and Rolland (185) each won by pins, with Oxendine (285) winning by forfeit. Laney won five matches by forfeit and one by pin.

Lumberton will compete in the Boneyard Bash at Jack Britt on Friday and Saturday.

St. Pauls, Fairmont compete in Purnell Swett’s P.J. Smith Memorial

Purnell Swett hosted 13 boys and 13 girls programs for the P.J. Smith Memorial on Saturday, which included Fairmont and St. Pauls.

St. Pauls finished tied for eighth in the boys event, with Purnell Swett 10th and Fairmont 13th; Union Pines won the boys team title. Purnell Swett’s girls placed sixth and Fairmont 11th behind event champion Hoke County.

All three participants for the Purnell Swett girls placed in the event, including Iyanna Crawford, who won the title at 132. Crawford pinned all three opponents in the tournament, including Westover’s Jnyia Monroe in the championship match.

Yamile Lopez was second at 100, losing by pin in the championship match against Hoke County’s Azya Monroe.

Savannah Oxendine placed third at 165; she pinned her first opponent, lost in the semifinals and won the third-place match by pin over Scotland’s Patience Hudgens.

Fairmont’s lone girl wrestler Haleigh Dellinger took third place at 152. She lost her first match of the tournament by pin, but won the next two matches with pins of her own, including the third-place match against Westover’s Taylor Smith.

St. Pauls’ boys team result was propelled by a second-place finish from Chayton Smiling at 106. Smiling won his first two matches by pin and a 14-5 major deicision before losing by technical fall to Westover’s Connor Dean in the championship match.

Kaden Bondurant (106), Troy McCaw (138) and Malachi Hamilton (165) each reached the consolation semifinals for St. Pauls.

Devon Connor led the way for Purnell Swett’s boys with a second-place finish at 126. Connor pinned his first two opponents to reach the event final, then fell by a 14-11 decision to Union Pines’ Joseph Lloyd.

Chris Locklear (190) also reached the consolation semifinals for the Rams.

Two wrestlers placed for Fairmont, with Nageed Coles (190) coming in second and Larry Hines (157) placing fourth.

Coles reached the championship match with three pins before a loss by pin against Union Pines’ Nicholas Mascolino. Hines lost a quarterfinal match before rebounding to win his next three matches and reach the third-place match, which he lost to Hoke County’s Eli Harrelson by pin.

No other Fairmont wrestler got further than the second round of the consolation bracket.