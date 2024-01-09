The combination of finals week within Public Schools of Robeson County and bad weather from the winter storm that’s kept the whole East Coast indoors has left yours truly with little to write about — though I’m sure local students would gladly trade places to escape the last-minute study sessions and the tension of taking those pivotal tests.

Well, if you’re one of them, you may have come to the wrong place by reading this column. Because in the spirit of finals week, it might be fun for the rest of us to take a more light-hearted exam of our own: one on Robeson County sports.

Some of the questions are recent, others are more historical in nature. All of them are related to teams or athletes from Robeson County.

So here is your Robeson County sports exam, with the questions listed first and the answers at the end. No peeking!

Questions

1. Lumberton boys basketball was named co-state champions in 2020 when the 4A state championship game was canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic struck the United States. Who were the Pirates scheduled to play in the state championship?

a. Olympic

b. Pinecrest

c. North Mecklenburg

d. Myers Park

2. Robeson County native Vonta Leach won Super Bowl XLVII as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. What team did the Ravens beat to win the title?

a. Seattle Seahawks

b. Carolina Panthers

c. New York Giants

d. San Francisco 49ers

3. John Haskins is in his 20th season as head coach of the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team, and previously coached the Braves men’s basketball team for 10 seasons. What other sport did he coach at UNCP in between basketball stints?

a. Soccer

b. Golf

c. Track and field

d. Baseball

4. Fairmont native William McGirt has one PGA Tour win, in the 2016 Memorial Tournament. Who finished second?

a. Jon Curran

b. Matt Kuchar

c. Dustin Johnson

d. Tiger Woods

5. Lee Vernon McNeill, from St. Pauls, and Lee McRae, from Pembroke, were two of the four members of USA Track and Field’s men’s 4×100 relay team that won gold at the World Championships in 1987. In which city were those World Championships contested?

a. Tokyo

b. Seoul

c. Rome

d. Indianapolis

6. St. Pauls running back Kemarion Baldwin broke the Robeson County career rushing yards record in 2022. Whose record did he break?

a. James McDougald

b. Tim Worley

c. Vonta Leach

d. Marqueise Coleman

7. Which Purnell Swett athlete was the first recipient of The Robesonian’s Female All-Around Athlete of the Year award in 2022?

a. Georgia Locklear

b. Josey Locklear

c. Jadyn Locklear

d. Chloe Locklear

8. Which UNC Pembroke men’s basketball player has the program’s only retired jersey?

a. Brandon Watts

b. Joe Gallagher

c. Alphonso McRae

d. Akia Pruitt

9. Fairmont won both the boys and girls Robeson County Shootout championship this season. Which school was the last to accomplish this feat?

a. Lumberton

b. Purnell Swett

c. St. Pauls

d. Whiteville

10. Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis was named Most Outstanding Player of the East-West All-Star Game for girls basketball in 2023. Who is the only other East-West Most Outstanding Player from Robeson County, in any sport?

a. Kim Currie

b. Kerwin Cummings

c. Monique Floyd

d. Demitri Sheridan

11. Fairmont native Jordan Waters, who recently transferred to N.C. State, scored the fifth-most rushing touchdowns in a season in Duke history in 2023. How many touchdowns did he score?

a. 8

b. 10

c. 12

d. 15

12. Which pair of current Robeson County head basketball coaches are both former MVPs of the Robeson County Shootout?

a. Bryant Edwards and Ivy Johnson

b. Montrell McNair and Marcus Thompson

c. Jeremy Sampson and Robert McLean

d. Corey Thompson and Jaymar Thompson

e. Glenn Patterson Jr. and Tenisha McArthur

Answers

1. (c) Lumberton and North Mecklenburg were scheduled to play on March 14, 2020 before the game was canceled on March 12. Lumberton had defeated Pinecrest the previous Saturday in the 4A East Region championship and North Mecklenburg beat Olympic in the West Region final; the schools were later declared co-state champions by the NCHSAA.

2. (d) The Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl championship. The game notably was delayed for 34 minutes just after halftime due to a power outage at the Superdome in New Orleans. Leach had one carry for one yard and three receptions for 10 yards as the Ravens’ fullback.

3. (b) Haskins, an avid golfer himself, coached the Braves men’s golf program from 2002-05. He was the men’s basketball head coach from 1992-2002 and has coached the women’s basketball program since 2004.

4. (a) McGirt defeated Jon Curran on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the 2016 Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, beating a field of contenders that included Kuchar, Johnson and Rory McIlroy, among others.

5. (c) McNeill and McRae won gold at the 1987 World Championships in Rome on a relay team that also included Harvey Glance and Carl Lewis. McNeill also competed in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, while McRae won two gold medals at the 1987 Pan American Games in Indianapolis.

6. (a) Baldwin finished his career with 5,597 rushing yards, passing the previous record held by James McDougald, who ran for 4,963 yards at Maxton from 1972-75. Leach is third on the all-time list with 4,724 yards, while Coleman held the previous St. Pauls school record with 4,271.

7. (d) Chloe Locklear, who played volleyball, basketball and softball for the Rams, was the first Female All-Around Athlete of the Year when the Robesonian established the award in 2022. St. Pauls’ Kemarion Baldwin was the first male recipient the same year.

8. (b) Joe Gallagher’s No. 24 is the only retired jersey in the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball program. Gallagher played for the Braves from 1965-68, twice earning NAIA All-American honors, and is the program’s all-time scoring leader with 2,161 points.

9. (b) Purnell Swett’s boys and girls each won the Shootout championship in 2021. Other schools to previously win both titles in the same year are Lumberton (2000, 2008) and Whiteville (2004).

10. (d) Lumberton linebacker Demetri Sheridan was named the Defensive Most Outstanding Player of the 2014 East-West Game. Lumberton soccer’s Currie, Purnell Swett football’s Cummings and Fairmont basketball’s Floyd also each earned East-West selections as seniors.

11. (c) Waters scored 12 touchdowns in 2023, rushing for 753 yards for the Blue Devils. His career total of 23 rushing touchdowns is the fourth most in Duke history.

12. (e) Tenisha McArthur won the Shootout MVP when Red Springs’ girls won the championship in 2002; Glenn Patterson Jr. was named MVP after the Red Devils’ boys title in 2009. Each now coaches at their alma mater, and those Shootout titles remain the most recent to date for each program.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.