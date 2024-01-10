PEMBROKE — A strong performance over the weekend paid dividends for Benedetta Pepe Pugliese to be named as the Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Week, league officials announced Wednesday.

The announcement marks the second weekly honor of the season for Pepe Pugliese.

A native of Avellino, Italy, Pepe Pugliese took top honors in the 200-yard Individual Medley and the 200-yard Breaststroke at the Catawba Tri-Meet on Friday. The newcomer claimed a runner-up finish in the 100-yard Breaststroke. Pepe Pugliese also swam a leg on the 200-yard Medley Relay team that took first place in the event.