MURFREESBORO — The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team scored 38 points in the paint and held Chowan to its fewest points scored this season on the way to a 73-64 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday evening at Bob Burke Court.

The Braves (11-3, 5-0 CC) have now won their last nine contests and have not lost to Chowan when playing in Murfreesboro. The setback for the Hawks (9-6, 3-3 CC) marked the first loss in the last four games and the sixth consecutive loss to the Black & Gold.

UNC Pembroke shot 39.3% from the field and took an early 9-6 lead with a 3-point play from Cortez Marion-Holmes at the 14:37 mark. Chowan’s Skyler Davies scored the next five points to give the hosts an 11-9 advantage. The Hawks put together a 10-3 run to push their lead out to 22-14 with 8:15 left to play in the opening half. 4

Javonte Waverly and Nygell Verdier each knocked down a triple to cap off a 10-0 run for UNCP and give the Braves a slight 24-22 lead with 4:38 on the clock. Both teams scored seven points apiece through the final minutes of the period, but a pull up jumper from Bradlee Haskell ended the period and sent the teams to the locker rooms with the Braves leading 31-29.

UNCP opened the second half on an 11-5 run to extend its lead out to 43-34 with a jumper just three minutes into the period. Chowan used a 5-0 scoring advantage to cut its deficit back to 43-40, but Waverly’s layup cushioned the Braves lead moments later. Daylan Askew tied the score at 46 with a pull up jumper, but the Black & Gold pushed its lead out to 55-46 with a 9-0 run that stretched to the 10-minute mark.

The hosts continued to chip away at their deficit with a 9-3 run to trail just 57-55, but UNCP shot 51.6% from the field in the second half and took a double-digit lead, 69-58, with a layup from Haskell with 1:37 remaining in regulation.

Verdier scored a game-high and matched a career-best with 23 points on a 9-for-12 shooting performance. The junior was 3-for-4 from the perimeter while pulling down four rebounds, dishing out a trio of assists and had one steal.

Haskell finished with 16 points and was 6-for-7 from the free throw line. Haskell pulled down five rebounds, had five assists and a pair of steals.

Elijah Cobb registered his second career double-double with 11 points and a career-high and game-best 13 rebounds.

UNC Pembroke shot 45.8% from the field. The Braves held Chowan to a season-low 23.8% shooting from the perimeter.

The Braves posted a 38-24 advantage with points in the paint and scored 15 points in transition.

The Braves will close out their road trip on Saturday when they travel to lock horns with Belmont Abbey. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. inside the Wheeler Center.