MURFREESBORO — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot 75.0% from the field during the fourth quarter and used a 39-point performance from Kalaya Hall on the way to a 78-71 victory against Chowan on Wednesday evening at Bob Burke Court.

The Braves (10-4, 5-0 CC) have now won their last three contests against Chowan and improve to 4-2 when playing on the road. The setback for the Hawks (4-6, 4-2 CC) marks the third loss in the last four games this season.

Lillian Flantos scored the first bucket of the contest with a running layup, but Chowan took a 4-2 lead with a Sydney Roberts layup with 6:55 left in the opening quarter. Hall scored the next six points for UNCP to cut the deficit back to 9-8 with just under four minutes left to play in the period. The hosts took a 17-10 lead, but Courtney Smith knocked down a pair of free throws to end the period with the Hawks leading 17-12.

Hall canned a triple to trim the UNC Pembroke deficit back to 22-17 at the 7:18 mark of the second quarter. Chowan took its largest lead of the night, 27-17, with a 5-0 scoring surge, but six straight points from Smith cut the UNCP deficit back to 27-23 with 3:32 left to play in the half. The Braves shot 54.5% from the field and held Chowan to 15.4% shooting as UNC Pembroke held a slight 31-30 lead with a 3 from Lillian Flantos at the buzzer as the teams headed to the locker rooms.

An old-fashioned 3-point play from Aniah McManus put UNCP out in front 36-34, but Desiree Askew’s layup knotted the score at 36 apiece just three minutes into the second half. Chowan put together an 8-0 run to give the hosts a 44-39 advantage with 4:39 on the clock. Hall converted on a 3-point play and McManus made a free throw to work the UNCP deficit back to 46-43, but Chowan closed out the period on a 11-5 run to lead 57-48 heading into the final stanza.

Tynasia Bunting knocked down a jumper to give the Hawks a 62-54 lead, but UNC Pembroke would go on an 8-0 personal run by Hall to knot the score at 62 apiece with 5:37 remaining in regulation. Flantos sparked the offense for UNCP to go on a 6-0 run to push their lead out to 70-64, but Chowan cut the deficit back to 72-71 with a Yasmine Brown jumper in the paint with 1:23 left to play. Hall extended the lead for the Braves with a jumper in the paint with one minute left to play to fuel the outcome.

Hall finished with a career-high 39 points following a 12-for-15 clip from the field. The senior finished the night 14-for-18 from the charity stripe and nearly recorded a double-double with eight rebounds. Hall’s 39-point performance marks the most points scored in a single game this season in Conference Carolinas.

Smith came off of the bench and added 16 points following a 9-for-10 performance from the free throw line.

Zaria Clark turned in eight points on a 4-for-6 night while also pulling down six rebounds and tallying one block.

UNC Pembroke shot 46.9% from the field, highlighted by a 75.0 percent performance in the fourth quarter.

The Black & Gold held Chowan to 29.0% shooting. It is just the second time this season the Hawks have been limited to under 30.0% shooting.

The Braves held a 32-20 advantage with points in the paint, but the Hawks scored 19 points from 23 UNCP turnovers.

The Braves will close out their two-game road trip on Saturday when they travel to take on Belmont Abbey. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. inside the Wheeler Center.