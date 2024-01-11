UNC Pembroke’s Kalaya Hall drives to the basket during the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship game against Belmont Abbey on March 4, 2023 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Hall scored 39 points in Wednesday’s game at Chowan, the most points scored in a game in Conference Carolinas this season. UNCP Athletics

MURFREESBORO — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot 75.0% from the field during the fourth quarter and used a 39-point performance from Kalaya Hall on the way to a 78-71 victory against Chowan on Wednesday evening at Bob Burke Court.

The Braves (10-4, 5-0 CC) have now won their last three contests against Chowan and improve to 4-2 when playing on the road. The setback for the Hawks (4-6, 4-2 CC) marks the third loss in the last four games this season.

Lillian Flantos scored the first bucket of the contest with a running layup, but Chowan took a 4-2 lead with a Sydney Roberts layup with 6:55 left in the opening quarter. Hall scored the next six points for UNCP to cut the deficit back to 9-8 with just under four minutes left to play in the period. The hosts took a 17-10 lead, but Courtney Smith knocked down a pair of free throws to end the period with the Hawks leading 17-12.

Hall canned a triple to trim the UNC Pembroke deficit back to 22-17 at the 7:18 mark of the second quarter. Chowan took its largest lead of the night, 27-17, with a 5-0 scoring surge, but six straight points from Smith cut the UNCP deficit back to 27-23 with 3:32 left to play in the half. The Braves shot 54.5% from the field and held Chowan to 15.4% shooting as UNC Pembroke held a slight 31-30 lead with a 3 from Lillian Flantos at the buzzer as the teams headed to the locker rooms.

An old-fashioned 3-point play from Aniah McManus put UNCP out in front 36-34, but Desiree Askew’s layup knotted the score at 36 apiece just three minutes into the second half. Chowan put together an 8-0 run to give the hosts a 44-39 advantage with 4:39 on the clock. Hall converted on a 3-point play and McManus made a free throw to work the UNCP deficit back to 46-43, but Chowan closed out the period on a 11-5 run to lead 57-48 heading into the final stanza.

Tynasia Bunting knocked down a jumper to give the Hawks a 62-54 lead, but UNC Pembroke would go on an 8-0 personal run by Hall to knot the score at 62 apiece with 5:37 remaining in regulation. Flantos sparked the offense for UNCP to go on a 6-0 run to push their lead out to 70-64, but Chowan cut the deficit back to 72-71 with a Yasmine Brown jumper in the paint with 1:23 left to play. Hall extended the lead for the Braves with a jumper in the paint with one minute left to play to fuel the outcome.

Hall finished with a career-high 39 points following a 12-for-15 clip from the field. The senior finished the night 14-for-18 from the charity stripe and nearly recorded a double-double with eight rebounds. Hall’s 39-point performance marks the most points scored in a single game this season in Conference Carolinas.

Smith came off of the bench and added 16 points following a 9-for-10 performance from the free throw line.

Zaria Clark turned in eight points on a 4-for-6 night while also pulling down six rebounds and tallying one block.

UNC Pembroke shot 46.9% from the field, highlighted by a 75.0 percent performance in the fourth quarter.

The Black & Gold held Chowan to 29.0% shooting. It is just the second time this season the Hawks have been limited to under 30.0% shooting.

The Braves held a 32-20 advantage with points in the paint, but the Hawks scored 19 points from 23 UNCP turnovers.

The Braves will close out their two-game road trip on Saturday when they travel to take on Belmont Abbey. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. inside the Wheeler Center.

