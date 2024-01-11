FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton boys and girls wrestling teams each earned dominant wins over Seventy-First in United-8 Conference duals Wednesday in Fayetteville.

Lumberton won the boys dual 69-12, winning 12 of the 14 matches including 11 by pin. Alexander Moody (106 pounds), Jackson Buck (190) and Avery McNeil (215) each pinned their opponents less than one minute into the match.

Travelian Hall (113), Cameron Karshner (138), Anderson Brayboy (144), Ladarius Page (150), Matthew Foil (157), Bryce Ivey (165), James Ellison (175) and Jalen Terry-Winston (285) also won with pins for the Pirates. Trenyce Campbell-Bethea (126) won with a 9-4 decision.

Seventy-First won two matches by pin.

Lumberton won 36-12 in the girls match, with two matches contested. Evelyn Ortiz (126) pinned her Falcons opponent and Seventy-First got one pin; the Pirates won five matches by forfeit and Seventy-First won one.

Purnell Swett sweeps Douglas Byrd

Purnell Swett’s boys and girls wrestling teams each won duals Wednesday at Douglas Byrd in Fayetteville.

Purnell Swett won the boys match 39-21. Elija Oxendine (165) won by pin for the Rams, with Devon Connor (126) winning by 10-5 decision. Yamile Lopez (106), Martha Dominguez (113) Cristian Ramos (150), Brylie Wilkins (157), Jayden Locklear (175) and Braylen Hunt (190) each won by forfeit for the Rams. Douglas Byrd won one match by pin, one by decision and two by forfeit.

Purnell Swett won the girls dual 24-0, with only one match contested. Wilkins (165) pinned her Eagles opponent, with Lopez (100), Iyanna Crowfard (138) and Kaley Hunt (235) winning by forfeit.

Purnell Swett and Lumberton are set to compete in the Boneyard Bash Friday and Saturday at Jack Britt.