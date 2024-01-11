LUMBERTON — All Public Schools of Robeson County athletic events scheduled for Friday are postponed due to the threat of inclement weather, county athletic director Glenn Patterson Sr. said Thursday morning.

Heavy rain, high wind and thunderstorms are forecast locally for Friday afternoon and evening, similar to the storm which came through the area on Tuesday.

Affected events will include the following varsity basketball games: Red Springs at St. Pauls, Lumberton at Gray’s Creek, South View at Purnell Swett and Fairmont at Midway. Each game was scheduled to be a girls and boys doubleheader.

Fairmont at Midway will be played on Tuesday and Red Springs at St. Pauls will be played Wednesday. Lumberton at Gray’s Creek will be made up on Feb. 7.

As of Thursday afternoon, no makeup date had been set for the South View at Purnell Swett games.

The Boneyard Bash wrestling tournament at Jack Britt, which Lumberton, Purnell Swett and St. Pauls are scheduled to compete in, was shortened from its original format as a two-day tournament starting Friday to a one-day tournament on Saturday.