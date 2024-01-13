Fairmont Golf Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Brook Gehrke with a 73, Bradley Hamilton 74, Bert Thomas 75, Scott Benton 75, Glenn Hunt 76, Donald Arnette 77, Jeff Wishart 77, Roy Williamson 77, Mark Madden 78, Joe Marks 78 and Greg Lane 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Bob Antone and Cliff Nance were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton, shooting 65 and winning in a scorecard playoff over Joel Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke.

Lonail Locklear and Knocky Thorndyke were closest to the pin winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].